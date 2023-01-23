Everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner's lion head dress

Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Doja Cat were a few of the celebrities drawing attention to Schiaparelli's spring 2023 Haute Couture collection. (Photo: Getty Images)

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is happening. Why do you need to know this? And why should you care? Well, Schiaparelli's show on Monday is causing a stir thanks to a realistic-looking lion head worn by Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat's embellished beauty and the extravagant runway looks.

The high-level takeaways

Jenner sat front row at Schiaparelli, a French fashion brand led by creative director Daniel Roseberry, rocking a ruched black velvet gown with a fake lion's head made of faux fur, foam and resin on the front.

While some called the look "disturbing" and "inappropriate," PETA praised it. "Kylie's look celebrates lions' beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism," Ingrid Newkirk, PETA's president, told TMZ.

Doja Cat was also in attendance — but was unrecognizable as her body was painted red and decorated with 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

What people are saying...

Fashionphile or not, lots of people have opinions on Schiaparelli's latest work.

On TikTok

Pop culture commentator Cami Twomey points out that Jenner wasn't the only person wearing a lifelike animal head as a part of her look. In fact, Irinia Shayk wore the same lion head down the runway, while Shalom Harlow walked with a snow leopard on the front of her dress and Naomi Campbell wore a faux black wolf coat.

Behind-the-scenes moments posted on TikTok included a peek at Jenner stroking her faux lion's mane while sitting front row, and Doja Cat arriving to her call time with makeup artist Pat McGrath's team at 4:00am.

And finally, TikTok star Tinx asked the question we're all wondering: How the hell did Doja remove all of those crystals and paint after the show?

On Instagram

Style Not Com kept followers in the know with a full report of the Schiaparelli show, which included some insight into Roseberry's inspiration for the "Inferno" collection.

Both Jenner and the Schiaparelli brand used their own pages to assure onlookers that the animal heads were manmade. "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK," the brand wrote, referring to the faux fur, foam and resin structures.

Shayk defended the lion head, writing, "I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk, and foam, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have been called on as well to lend my art as a woman to this @danielroseberry."

Commenters had no problem expressing their unfavorable opinions.

"It’s sickening to see the images of these endangered animals in the form of pelts!" model Christie Brinkley commented. "The beauty of these magnificent animals comes when we see them roaming alive respected protected and free. This is a huge fashion FAUX 'PAW'‼️"

"This is highly inappropriate," wrote another, "prop or not this should never have been designed."

Friends and fans of Jenner also praised the look and the channeling of her Leo energy.

As for Doja's striking look, people were less offended by her ensemble but more shocked when McGrath revealed that the head-to-toe makeup took 4 hours and 58 minutes to complete.

On Twitter

Jenner's look was both denounced and defended by people who brought their thoughts to Twitter.

Well people seem divided on the heads in the Schiaparelli couture show, some online commenters arguing they glorify game hunting. (They're made from foam, paint, and wool and silk faux fur and the brand has said they're meant to "celebrat[e] the glory of the natural world.") pic.twitter.com/qOXW6fyp3O — Amy Odell (@amyodell) January 23, 2023

kylie jenner wearing a dead animals head and calling it fashion yeah i can’t stand her — jina ☆ (@helllkitten) January 23, 2023

Time to boycott #KylieJenner #shiaparelli absolutely disgusting to promote poaching and trophy hunting. — Milliemagic2 (@Milliemagic21) January 23, 2023

A disturbing video of #KylieJenner wearing a #lion head at the #Schiaparelli’s fashion show. Although they stated it is faux, how could they possibly think this is fashion? This sends the wrong message & fuels not only the exotic fur trade, but #trophyhunting! 💔



Video by Vogue pic.twitter.com/q0gCWnbvYN — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) January 23, 2023

Some thoughts on the Schiaparelli animal looks -



The outrage over the Schiaparelli animal heads is very misguided. The level of expertise required to make these hand embroidered, painted, moulded faux animal heads is just amazing. pic.twitter.com/2JipKzXeNV — A (@petrichhore) January 23, 2023

Listen I dislike the Kardashian/Jenners as much as the next person but that lion dress Kylie wore is a sculpture? It’s not a real lion and it’s not real fur? So why are people acting like she slaughtered the star attraction from your local zoo and put him on her shoulder? Relax. — Joe (@dealzjr) January 23, 2023

The only debate regarding Doja was whether the look was worth hours in a makeup chair or not.

Doja Cat sat for makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team for five hours to have 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied to her head, face, chest, arms. Her call time was 5 a.m. This was simply to attend the Schiaparelli couture show. pic.twitter.com/pnB0dV80XV — Amy Odell (@amyodell) January 23, 2023

Even still, her commitment is being praised.

Doja Cat fully committed to her Schiaparelli look, she looks like a piece of art!



pic.twitter.com/pKKyRkHrm7 — Kea (@jacquemusx) January 23, 2023

this is FASHION, this is ART, this is DOJA CAT. pic.twitter.com/LxUJymzLbw — matheus. (@theeusany) January 23, 2023

In the press

Vogue put out a lookbook of everything presented in the show, providing some context for Jenner and Doja's extreme looks. The publication also provided details from the show's notes that clarified Roseberry's intentions, sharing that "he wanted to celebrate 'the glory of nature and guarding the woman who wears it.'" And unlike other fashion shows, those presenting at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week aren't meant to be wearable. "For designers, the point is to push the boundaries of craftsmanship and technique; For celebrities attending the shows, it’s an opportunity to let their style creativity run wild," the fashion publication wrote. "It’s clear both Schiaparelli and Jenner were on the same page here."

Tara Gonzalez writes in Harper's Bazaar that "the reaction to the show feels as much a take on Dante's Inferno as the clothing, which was perhaps the point all along. Roseberry knew he could be thrown to the wolves of the internet—which is arguably the tenth circle of hell — for this and appears to be welcoming it."

The Cut noted that "couture is an industry where craftsmanship and art reign supreme and in itself is known for pushing the boundaries of what fashion can be. Schiaparelli specifically often takes those themes and turns them on their heads with detail-oriented artistry and a signature take on Surrealism.

both illustrated the ways that Jenner's look specifically divided the internet and evaluated both sides of the argument.

HighSnobriety pointed out that the surreal animal heads were a bold mood for any fashion house on the heels of the recent Balenciaga scandal. "One figures that fashion brands are currently walking on eggshells," the piece read. "Schiaparelli's inspiration and resulting designs surely seemed inoffensive on paper. Who could've expected the animal heads to blow up like they did?"

As Forbes put it, "You never know what you’re going to get at a Schiaparelli show, sure you know it’s going to be flamboyant with lots of gold and elaborate jewelry pieces. But, the House isn’t predictable nor was this collection."

