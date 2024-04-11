Mother's Day gold: 'Festive' solar torch lights to make her garden glow — save 40%
The weather is warming up, which means long summer nights spent in the backyard are on the horizon — and every good summer night deserves an enchanting ambiance. Do you know who else deserves an enchanting ambiance in her life? Mom! If you're still on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift, we highly suggest getting her a set of solar-powered outdoor lights, namely the fan-favorite Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights. This pack of eight will light up Mom's backyard the same way that she lights up your life — and they just so happen to be on sale for $30 with an on-page coupon. That's down from $50!
A great deal at 40% off — just remember to click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
💰Why is this a good deal?
Not only does the solar-powered set include eight lights (versus the standard six), but the added on-page brings it down to the lowest price we've seen all year. Because they're solar-powered, you're also going to be saving money on your electric bill. Thank you, Mr. Sun!
🤔 Why do I need this?
Short answer? They look fantastic and your mom — and you — will adore them. The long answer is that they automatically charge during the day using the sun's light, and then they come alive with a soft, flickering light at night; no need to turn them on or off.
Depending on how much direct sunlight they've gotten during the day, the torches are made to provide up to eight hours of light. Meanwhile, each one sits on a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground sans tools. Should any of the lights burn out, Kurifier offers a one-year replacement warranty.
Artfully place them around the backyard for a soft glow or use them to light up the pathway to your front door. You can even try lining the pool with them for a relaxing night swim — after all, they're waterproof. And if you have any planned beach or camping excursions, they're easy to pack so you can have soft lighting on the go.
💬 What reviewers say
More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given these lights glowing five-star reviews, with a reviewer even sharing that the "little flames pack a big atmospheric punch."
👍 Pros:
"Super easy to assemble and install," wrote one five-star shopper. "Have had them out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days they're holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."
"We got these lights to place around our garden to make spring/summer a little more fun," shared another pleased Amazon customer. "They are bright, festive and look really good. Lightweight and still sturdy, they seem to be holding up well. And they stay lit for a long time."
"They've been 'burning' for four years straight, through summers, falls, winters, including heavy snow storms and springs," wrote a longtime fan. "They are realistic looking. I love them." Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer says that the lights can "stay on until 5 a.m. in the summer."
👎 Cons:
One Amazon customer notes that the lights are more decorative than not: "They don't put out a lot of light. So if you are looking for a product to light up a walkway, this is not the one. If you are looking for aesthetics only, this is perfect."
They're easy to install, waterproof and battery- and cord-free.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
