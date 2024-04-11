Mother's Day gold: 'Festive' solar torch lights to make her garden glow — save 40%

The weather is warming up, which means long summer nights spent in the backyard are on the horizon — and every good summer night deserves an enchanting ambiance. Do you know who else deserves an enchanting ambiance in her life? Mom! If you're still on the hunt for a Mother's Day gift, we highly suggest getting her a set of solar-powered outdoor lights, namely the fan-favorite Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights. This pack of eight will light up Mom's backyard the same way that she lights up your life — and they just so happen to be on sale for $30 with an on-page coupon. That's down from $50!

💰Why is this a good deal?

Not only does the solar-powered set include eight lights (versus the standard six), but the added on-page brings it down to the lowest price we've seen all year. Because they're solar-powered, you're also going to be saving money on your electric bill. Thank you, Mr. Sun!

🤔 Why do I need this?

Short answer? They look fantastic and your mom — and you — will adore them. The long answer is that they automatically charge during the day using the sun's light, and then they come alive with a soft, flickering light at night; no need to turn them on or off.

Depending on how much direct sunlight they've gotten during the day, the torches are made to provide up to eight hours of light. Meanwhile, each one sits on a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground sans tools. Should any of the lights burn out, Kurifier offers a one-year replacement warranty.

Artfully place them around the backyard for a soft glow or use them to light up the pathway to your front door. You can even try lining the pool with them for a relaxing night swim — after all, they're waterproof. And if you have any planned beach or camping excursions, they're easy to pack so you can have soft lighting on the go.

We're carrying a torch for these illuminating wonders. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given these lights glowing five-star reviews, with a reviewer even sharing that the "little flames pack a big atmospheric punch."

👍 Pros:

"Super easy to assemble and install," wrote one five-star shopper. "Have had them out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days they're holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."

"We got these lights to place around our garden to make spring/summer a little more fun," shared another pleased Amazon customer. "They are bright, festive and look really good. Lightweight and still sturdy, they seem to be holding up well. And they stay lit for a long time."

"They've been 'burning' for four years straight, through summers, falls, winters, including heavy snow storms and springs," wrote a longtime fan. "They are realistic looking. I love them." Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer says that the lights can "stay on until 5 a.m. in the summer."

👎 Cons:

One Amazon customer notes that the lights are more decorative than not: "They don't put out a lot of light. So if you are looking for a product to light up a walkway, this is not the one. If you are looking for aesthetics only, this is perfect."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Lefant Robot Vacuum $89 $200 Save $111 with coupon See at Amazon

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum $44 $55 Save $11 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $235 $269 Save $34 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner $98 $140 Save $42 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Astercook 15-Piece Knife Block Set $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $50 $91 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

Carote 21-Piece Detachable Handle Pots and Pan Set $90 $200 Save $110 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Home

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $37 $70 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $31 $120 Save $89 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

PaPaJet 42 Inch Fire Pit with Grill $125 $200 Save $75 with coupon See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $37 $70 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $19 $26 Save $7 See at Amazon

Bedsure Comforter, Queen $27 $42 Save $15 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $25 $45 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet $24 $34 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon