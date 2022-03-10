Kristin Cavallari shows off her 'sun kissed' skin in a white bathing suit

Kristin Cavallari is paying homage to her California roots with a series of steamy ocean pictures.

The Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari alum took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share some ethereal pictures of her emerging from the water in a bustier top and bikini bottoms. "Sun kissed," she captioned the photos, taking note of her bronze skin which stands out among the white pieces. The 35-year-old also showed off a few pieces of jewelry from her line Uncommon James.

One person referred to Cavallari as the "Sun Queen" in her comment section, while others praised her beauty. "You GLOW girl!!!" another wrote.

The photos are part of a series that Cavallari has been posting for her jewelry brand's latest collection. Clearly, the Laguna Beach native was inspired by the beach.

"The best part of owning my own company is having complete creative freedom to do whatever I want," she captioned a previous slideshow of campaign photos. "And with that comes being able to hire the best of the best to make my vision come to life."

The television personality documented her journey as a business owner on the show Very Cavallari, which ended in 2020 alongside her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. According to her Instagram posts, the mom-of-three is living her very best life.

