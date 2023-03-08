Kristin Cavallari, 36, wants people to 'stop caring so damn much' about aging

Kristin Cavallari opens up about her one time trying Dysport, a Botox alternative. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t mind a few wrinkles.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share details of her skincare routine via a Q&A with her followers. When one follower asked the Uncommon James founder to help “normalize” wrinkles due to the “pressure” to get Botox, she got candid about her own thoughts on the subject.

Kristin Cavallari shares her skincare routine and weighs in on Botox. (Photo: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram)

“My lines don’t bother me, ” she wrote, alongside a photo of herself with her daughter Saylor. “You can see them here on my forehead. I’m extremely animated so I would lose a lot of expression if I got Botox.”

The mom of three added that she is “happier at age 36 than I have ever been and my lines mean I’ve lived and have experience which I love.”

Kristin Cavallari addressed questions from followers recently. (Photo: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram)

In another post, Cavallari shared that she maintains her skin with a retinol alternative from Uncommon James’s new skincare line, as well as facials every six weeks and the occasional micro-needling session.

“I’ve tried a few lasers and think they’re a complete waste of time and money,” she wrote, “but I know a few people who love them — that’s just my experience.”

When asked why she doesn't like Botox, she shared, "I'm trying to just embrace getting older — I don't want to chase something for the rest of my life. But I also think it makes more sense to work out your face muscles the same way you would your body. Once you freeze those muscles, there's no going back."

Kristin Cavallari shares her skincare routine. (Photo: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram)

Cavallari also weighed in on whether or not she’s tried any injectables, sharing her bad experience with Dysport, a Botox alternative.

“I did Dysport under my eyes ONE time and I absolutely hated it,” she noted on a photo of herself following the procedure. “Look how it made my eyes slope downward. This is why I will never do any of this crap. I got convinced to do Dysport and I can’t even look at the photos from this time period. Luckily it was gone after five months.”

When it comes to what Cavallari does subscribe to in terms of “anti-aging,” she wrote, “Drink a s*** ton of water, eat healthy most of the time, go outside, get good friends, laugh and stop caring so damn much.”

This is not the first time the Very Cavallari star has spoken about her distaste for injectables. In a July 2022 interview on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Cavallari explained why she hated the look.

"I'm not 55, I'm f***ing 35," she joked. "The only thing I've ever done is, actually, and it was in the height of COVID, thank god, I did Dysport under my eyes. F***ing hated it. This is why I don't do this stuff. I felt like every time I smiled, it got rid of my lines but it made the bags under my eyes more prominent. I look at photos from that six-month period and I’m like, ugh — I can't look at it."

(Photo: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram)

One thing that stops her from going all-in on face tweaking, she said, is that she’s seen some people get “carried away” with it.

"You're no longer comparing yourself to like, your face when you started getting Botox or filler or whatever,” she explained. “So, like, you keep going and going and going and then all of a sudden your face looks crazy."

