Kristin Cavallari reveals she got a breast lift after nursing 3 kids: 'Gonna keep it real with y'all'

Kristin Cavallari is an open book.

On Tuesday night, The Hills alum, 35, took to her Instagram Stories for a candid Q&A session with her fans, during which her followers were allowed to ask her anything — and they certainly didn't hold back.

Among Cavallari's many revelations was that she’d gotten her breasts lifted after having nursed all three of her kids.

Cavallari shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with her ex-husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler.

"Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here),” the fan asked.

"Gonna keep it real with y'all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids,” Cavallari responded.

She wasn’t done there.

When another follower asked about her thoughts on Botox and face fillers, Cavallari revealed that she hasn’t bothered them because she’s nervous about the longterm effects.

“I get asked this A LOT,” Cavallari replied to the question. “It’s not for me (or maybe I should say, I’ve never done it). But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people. My concern Is that we don’t know the the long term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years. I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.”

She added, “Also, I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me.”

Cavallari, who is currently single following her separation from Cutler in 2020 (their divorce was finalized earlier this year), also noted that when it comes to dating, she’s taking it slow.

“Probably the most asked question,” she replied to a follower who asked about her dating life.

“I haven’t been for the past couple months," she added. "I go through phases. I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) nut then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttttt now I’m ready to get back out there.”

As for whether or not she’d have more children, the star replied, “I’m not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn’t have kids then I would have one more.”

Of course, the former reality star isn’t new to being vulnerable with fans.

In July, during an appearance on Lewis Howes’ podcast The School of Greatness, she opened up about why her divorce from Cutler was the “best thing” for her, explaining that it led her on a “journey” toward “self-love.”

"I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself,” she said. “If I'm empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so that I can really love on my kids and support them and encourage them, that's the most important thing."

