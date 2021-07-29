Kristen Bell says it’s a ‘big, big bummer’ that her daughter shares a name with the Delta variant

Kristen Bell says her daughter sharing a name with the Delta variant is a "bummer." (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell is addressing the unfortunate coincidence of her youngest daughter Delta's name in a new podcast episode, in which she says that it's a "big bummer" that the 6-year-old now shares her moniker with the latest coronavirus variant.

While speaking with her We Are Supported By... co-host Monica Padman during Wednesday's episode, a discussion about the ongoing pandemic came up as the two revealed that they had recently tested negative for COVID after getting sick.

"I have a little bit of a head cold," Bell shared. "We did get tested because, you know, they are saying with this variant you’re supposed to get tested if you have a sore throat, the symptoms are different. So I was like, 'Yea let’s get tested.' And I was obviously nervous that 24 hours waiting, but it’s not."

The growing conversation around the Delta variant — which is said to be more transmissible than the original strain — has caused anxiety for people around the world. When it comes to its current relevancy, Bell said it's a "big, big bummer" that the variant shares a name with her and Dax Shepard's daughter.

Delta, however, seems to be thrilled about the coincidence.

"She’s impressed every time she sees, like, a Delta airlines ad or anything. She’s like, 'Oh my gosh, my name!'" Bell explained of her daughter's reaction. "So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like, 'My name!' She’s still excited about it."

Bell went on to joke, "She’s privileged and she’s got a lot of charisma...her life is too easy, so maybe she does need this to follow her around forever."

In the long run, the actress is banking on the negative connotation currently surrounding the name not sticking. "I’m really hoping that the Delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID," she said, "and people will still say 'corona.'"