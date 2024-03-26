Krispy Kreme tells Fort Collins to 'embrace the sweetness of the moment' at groundbreaking

Laura Moritz collected her half-dozen doughnuts and dug right in, eating one in the parking lot of what will be Fort Collins' first Krispy Kreme store by mid-August.

The international doughnut store that boasts hot, fresh glazed doughnuts that melt in your mouth broke ground Tuesday afternoon at the old Fazoli's Italian restaurant site, 4624 S. Mason St. About 30 Krispy Kreme devotees showed up awaiting their free six-pack of original glazed.

Moritz and many in the crowd either grew up with the chain or have traveled far and wide to enjoy a Krispy Kreme warm out of the oven. For some, the groundbreaking was the promise of home.

"I think I had clown ones for my birthday when I was about 10," Moritz said. "I was so excited when I found out one was opening here."

Laura Moritz takes a bite of her free doughnut during a Krispy Kreme groundbreaking on Tuesday in Fort Collins.

Scott Thomas grew up in North Carolina, where Krispy Kreme was born, but now lives in Fort Collins.

"When I was a little kid, every Saturday we'd make a trip to Charlotte (about 35 miles away) to get doughnuts at Krispy Kreme," he said. "Now we have to drive to Denver."

The nearest Krispy Kreme store is in Thornton, and several attending the groundbreaking said they typically stop en route to Denver International Airport.

The Fort Collins store will be Krispy Kreme's fourth in Colorado and will make and glaze fresh doughnuts twice a day, from 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m.

When the doughnuts come out of the oven, the store will light a HOT sign letting patrons know there are fresh, warm nuggets of sweetness waiting for them. The Krispy Kreme phone app will also signal doughnuts are just coming out of the oven.

"It's not just about building a doughnut shop but creating a new hub for happiness, one doughnut at a time," said Mait Martinson, district leader for WKS, the franchisee behind the forthcoming store, in opening remarks. "Let's ... toast to the sweet success of Krispy Kreme in Fort Collins. May it be where dreams are fried, glazed and sprinkled with joy for years to come."

WKS, which has 42 other shops nationwide, plans to hire nearly 70 full- and part-time workers to staff the Fort Collins store, which will have the capacity to produce 200 dozen doughnuts per hour.

Nikki Erickson and Bob Ballinger were first in line for doughnuts, promised to the first 400 participants who signed up for its reward program.

"Everyone loves Krispy Kreme," she said. "The only place we used to get them was at fairs."

Her favorite is the classic glazed, she said. "I haven't met a doughnut I don't like but these are especially delicious."

Doughnuts sit out to be given to people during a Krispy Kreme groundbreaking on Tuesday in Fort Collins.

Rita Mares said she had never had a Krispy Kreme doughnut, a statement that brought gasps from those around her and the unsolicited advice that if you take them home, zap them in the microwave for just a few seconds and they'll be almost as good as eating them off the conveyor belt.

Krispy Kreme first filed conceptual plans for a new location in September 2021 but has spent the last few years getting the necessary permits and approvals to transform Fazoli's into a doughnut shop with seating for 45 and a drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme representatives also responded to Tuesday's news that all McDonald's franchises will begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts by the end of 2026.

Martinson expects Fort Collins McDonald's will see them by the end of the year. So instead of hearing "do you want fries with that," you might hear "do you want a doughnut with that?"

Interested?

Krispy Kreme is expected to open in August and will be open initially from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Krispy Kreme breaks ground on Fort Collins store