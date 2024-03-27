Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald's in Milwaukee and throughout the US

Fast food fans, get ready for some exciting news ― you'll soon be able to top off your favorite McDonald's meal with a fresh Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Later this year, customers will begin seeing Krispy Kreme doughnuts at local McDonald's restaurants as part of a "phased market rollout" throughout the country, the companies announced in a news release Tuesday. The doughnuts are expected to be available at participating McDonald's nationwide by the end of 2026.

"We know nothing hits the spot quite like a fresh, melt-in-your-mouth doughnut paired with your go-to McCafé order," the release said.

We reached out to Krispy Kreme to see when the doughnuts will be coming to Milwaukee-area McDonald's, but the company did not provide any information on this. Krispy Kreme currently only has one store location in the Milwaukee area, at 2900 S. 108th St. in West Allis.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants every day. They will be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day.

This partnership comes after a successful test at 160 McDonald's restaurants that began last fall in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas. These pilot restaurants will continue serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts during the nationwide rollout, the release said.

Which Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors are coming to McDonald's?

Three of Krispy Kreme's most popular flavors will be available soon at McDonald's locations nationwide:

Original Glazed Doughnut: The doughnut that "started it all," featuring Krispy Kreme's "signature glaze."

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut: A doughnut filled with smooth Kreme™ filling and dipped in chocolate icing.

McDonald's partnership will 'more than double' Krispy Kreme's footprint by 2026

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is currently available at over 14,000 "fresh points of access" across 35 countries.

"The top request we receive from consumers every day is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town,'" said Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth. "Partnering with McDonald's on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme."

Charlesworth said Krispy Kreme expects to "more than double" its points of access by the end of 2026.

The doughnut company has been scaling its supply chain, building a support team, adding technology and new equipment, and enhancing field training to support its Delivered Fresh Daily expansion, which includes this phased rollout, the release said.

Krispy Kreme and McDonald's will provide more details on the nationwide partnership "in the coming months."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Krispy Kreme doughnuts coming to McDonald's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin