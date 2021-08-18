Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shows off abs in string bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is having the last laugh.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old reality star shared several mirror selfies as she rocked a multi-colored string bikini by swimwear brand Gonza that showed off her toned abs. The photos were from her recent baecation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"It’s the toe point for me," she captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments in awe of how amazing her body looked.

"Omg you’re too hot BYE," a fan said.

"It’s the absolutely insaneeeeee body for me," another person wrote.

"It’s the whole vibe for me you look amazing," someone added.

"You exude such genuine joy these days! It’s beautiful! I’m here for it!" a commenter continued.

The bikini photos come after fans began to speculate that Kardashian was pregnant by current flame Travis Barker after she posted a series of mirror selfies showing off her abs in a black bralette and red dress. (She already shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.)

"I'm a woman with a BODY," Kardashian responded to a commenter who asked if she was expecting.

Many celebrities have begun to recognize pregnancy rumors as a form of body shaming. And for Kardashian, this is far from the first time that she has spoken out against this sort of speculation. Last year in a video for Poosh, her lifestyle and wellness website, she opened up about how she has responded to body shaming.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,’” she said. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently, and that’s my body, and I 'm proud of it so that’s how I respond to the negative comments.”