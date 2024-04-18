Kool April Nites 2024 revs up with the first of 32 show and shines, including 3 new venues

It's time for classic cars, souped up hot rods and magnificent motorcycles — all buffed to a mirror shine.

Kool April Nites and its sponsors host nine days of show and shines, kicking off with the Spring Fest Car and Bike Show at the Downtown Redding Promenade on Friday, April 19.

A show and shine is a family-friendly event centering around vehicles on exhibit. Themes during the KAN festival include classic cars made before 1979 and those from a particular decade or maker. Car enthusiasts show off their vintage babies, many after they spent years restoring them.

Spring Fest is the first of 32 show and shines on the 2024 KAN event calendar, ending with the festival's finale car show that opens April 27 at the Redding Civic Auditorium, according to festival planners.

New this year are show and shines at Shasta Harley Davidson, Country Bowl and Orchard Nutrition Center.

While the opening Spring Fest and the main show at the Redding Civic Auditorium feature classic cars, other show and shines around town also include motorcycles, said KAN President Debra Fox.

Show and shines take place at different Redding and Anderson businesses every day of the festival. Here's a full schedule of 2024 Kool April Nites show and shines by date, according to event planners.

Friday, April 19

Spring Fest Car and Bike Show from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1504 Market St. in Redding

Saturday, April 20

Lithia Chevrolet at 200 East Cypress Ave. in Redding

Anderson River Park at 2800 Rupert Road in Anderson

Big League Dreams at 20155 Viking Way in Redding

Country Bowl at 2615 Bechelli Ln in Redding

Sunday, April 21

Locust Street Auto Repair at 905 Locust St. in Redding

Kent's Meat at 8080 Airport Road in Redding

Win River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Road in Redding

Colt 45's at 1000 W. Cypress Ave. in Redding

Monday, April 22

Willow Springs Alzheimer's Special Care Center at 191 Churn Creek Road in Redding

Shasta Harley Davidson at 1268 Twin View Blvd. in Redding

Subarama at 2658 Hilltop Drive in Redding

Red Lion Hotels at 1830 Hilltop Drive in Redding

Tuesday, April 23

Kuebler's Furniture/Shasta Center at 1894 Churn Creek Road in Redding

Dude's Drive Inn at 1644 Hartnell Ave. Redding

Riverview Golf and Country Club at 4200 Bechelli Lane in Redding

Players Pizza at 2305 Balls Ferry Road in Anderson

Pete's Restaurant and Brewhouse at 815 Browning St. Redding

Riddicks Sports Pub at 200 Hartnell Ave in Redding

Wednesday, April 24

Orchard Nutrition Center at 121 Locust St. in Redding

Paint Mart at 2330 Larkspur Lane in Redding

Redding Motorsports Park (Redding Dragstrip) at 6750 Old Oregon Trail

Thursday, April 25

R & R Auto Truck Repair at 3165 Twin View Blvd. in Redding

WCP Solutions at 4041 Eastside Road in Redding

The Hen House at 2621 Hartnell Ave. in Redding

Simpson University at 2211 College View Drive in Redding

Crown Motors and the Redding Chamber Mixer at 555 Cypress Ave in Redding

Friday, April 26

O'Reilly Auto Parts and San Francisco Deli at 2395 Athens Ave. in Redding

Enterprise High School at 3411 Churn Creek Road in Redding

Marquis Shasta Post Acute Rehab at 3550 Churn Creek Road in Redding

Mechanics Bank at 185 Hartnell Ave. in Redding

Saturday, April 27

The Big Show & Shine 2024 at the Redding Civic Auditorium, 700 Auditorium Drive in Redding

For more information and a list of events go to the Kool April Nites website at koolaprilnites.com.

