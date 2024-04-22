KononiaTouch African Cuisine has fans lining up for fresh, healthy foods across Topeka

Topeka entrepreneur Millicent Twum-Barimah was operating a cleaning service until she discovered that feeding others was her true passion.

Now, the owner of KononiaTouch African Cuisine has spent the past 14 months introducing traditional African fare to the capital city.

“I like to cook, and I have not seen our food in the community," Twum-Barimah said. "There are no African food trucks in Topeka or Lawrence. We have Mexican food and Indian food, every culture here, but I didn’t see any of our food. I wanted to bring our culture into the community to share.”

Millicent Twum-Barimah, left, stirs her signature shrimp fried rice as her husband Isaac, middle, and 14-year-old son Eric take orders Thursday in NOTO. Twum-Barimah started KononiaTouch African Cuisine a little over a year ago out of her church kitchen and several months ago opened a food truck.

Here is what's on menu at KononiaTouch African Cuisine

Twum-Barimah immigrated to the United States from Ghana 11 years ago with her father and younger brother. She has lived in Topeka for the past decade with her husband and children.

She serves such dishes as jollof rice, beans and plantain to customers in southwest and southeast Topeka each week.

“It’s fresh food we make every day with natural spices and ingredients that are healthy for the body,” Twum-Barimah said.

KononiaTouch offers local foodies protein options like spicy chicken, oxtail, goat or tilapia. They can also sample spring rolls, shrimp fried rice and fufu with egusi or okra soup. Fufu is made from such starchy plants as plantain or cassava, and mixed together to form a soft dough.

A samplings of food from KononiaTouch African Cuisine features a shrimp fried rice, plantains, ox tail, rice, beans and a samosa fried pastry.

Twum-Barimah said a variety of natural juices are on the menu as well, including a traditional African ginger pineapple drink.

Twum-Barimah named her business to reflect the principles under which she runs KononiaTouch. “Koinonia” is a Greek word that translates to mean fellowship or communion.

“The name is after my faith. Anybody coming to learn about our culture will find fellowship,” she said.

In February 2023, Twum-Barimah began preparing catered meals out of her church kitchen. She had recently joined a group for aspiring minority business owners, and her mentor encouraged her to begin introducing her food to the community during Black History Month.

“It was a chance to be in the community,” said Twum-Barimah.

Eric Twum-Barimah, 14, delivers orders while his parents, Millicent, left, and Isaac make orders Thursday at KononiaTouch African Cuisine.

Business grew into food truck with plans for restaurants across region

She also sought help from the Washburn University Small Business Development Center, where she learned how to achieve her goal of owning a food truck. After applying for grants and loans, Twum-Barimah was able to purchase a truck in July and began operating out of it in September.

KononiaTouch recently joined Door Dash, which Twum-Barimah said has created a lot of business for to-go orders. She also continues to offer catering services.

“We can cater any event with all options on our menu and with any meat the customer chooses," she said. "We can do kebabs, meat pies, spring rolls.”

Twum-Barimah plans to build brick-and-mortar restaurants across the region but said Topeka will come first.

“Topeka is a community I love," she said. "Our first restaurant will be here in Topeka, but I’m praying to spread is across the state of Kansas to Lawrence and beyond. People have been going to Kansas City for African food. They’re responding to our food, and that lets us know they want it and need it, and it gives me hope to do more.

"Keep on supporting us. We are going to do our best to bring African food to the community.”

KononiaTouch African Cuisine owners Isaac and Millicent Twum-Barimah pose with their oldest son, Eric, 14, in front of their food truck Thursday in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

Here's when you can find KononiaTouch African Cuisine food truck

In addition to providing meal options at local community events, KononiaTouch African Cuisine is open for business at regular locations around town. When the truck isn’t at an event, it can be found at 300 S.W. 29th St. from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.

The business is open 12:30-5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S.E. 29th and California.

Follow KononiaTouch on Facebook for a complete list of locations and hours of operation. Call (785) 431-3117 or email kononiatouchcateringservices@gmail.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KononiaTouch African Cuisine