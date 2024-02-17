Kohl's Presidents' Day sale has ridiculously good deals on KitchenAid, Levi's, Ninja and more — save up to 70%

Get ready to check some items off your shopping wishlist: The Kohl's Presidents' Day sale has serious deals on clothes, bedding, kitchen appliances and more this holiday weekend. Grab some flattering jeans, replace that weary vacuum, refresh your bedroom with new sheets, and finally get the KitchenAid stand mixer you've had your eye on — in the process, you'll save a fortune. The deals don't stop at the listed sale prices: Kohl's is currently giving everyone an extra 15% off with the code YOUSAVE15 and Kohl's Card holders can score up to 30% off at checkout. Our picks below show the sale price with the 15% off coupon code applied (where applicable), so be sure to type in or select the code at checkout. You can also score even more stellar deals across the internet — we've gathered all the best Presidents' Day sales for you. Happy shopping!

Best Kohl’s Presidents’ Day deals overall

Levi's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans $36 $60 Save $24 See at Kohl's

The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw $13 $20 Save $7 with code Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 See at Kohl's

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Pull-On Jeans $21 $48 Save $27 with code Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 See at Kohl's

Tzumi Upright Dry Zip Vacuum $25 $80 Save $55 See at Kohl's

Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage $95 $280 Save $185 with code Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 See at Kohl's

PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Air Fryer $93 $150 Save $57 with code Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 Copied! Code: YOUSAVE15 See at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Presidents Day clothing deals

Best Kohl's Presidents' Day home deals

Kohl's Tzumi Upright Dry Zip Vacuum $25 $80 Save $55 You're gonna be tzumin' around the house with this cordless wonder, which clocks in at an almost feather-light weight of under five pounds. It'll quickly switch from a regular stick vac to a handheld and it even has an included "crevice tool" for all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. $25 at Kohl's

Kohl's Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage $95 $280 Save $185 with code Starting at $95 for the 20-inch carry-on option (25-inch and 28-inch options are $122 and $143 with the YOUSAVE15 coupon code, respectively), this hardside luggage will have you covered on all of your adventures. There's even a USB port and hanging pocket in the carry-on size for easy access to your chargers and essentials! Save $185 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $95 at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Presidents' Day kitchen deals

Kohl's Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven $64 $105 Save $41 with code This spacious air fryer-toaster oven combo unit boasts the brand's Sure-Crisp air fry convection function, which circulates air around food as it cooks making for an evenly-cooked and crisped outcome, every time. It's also pretty large capacity considering the svelte size, fitting everything from six slices of toast to a 12-inch pizza, 5-pound chicken or even a 9-inch x 11-inch baking pan. Save $41 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $64 at Kohl's

Kohl's Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ $85 $140 Save $55 with code A great accessory to any kitchen, the Ninja can blend up anything from fruit to ice to veggies to broths in just seconds at the speed you want. The included "Auto-iQ technology" provides preset programs that do the work for you, so you can just press a button and enjoy exactly what you're looking for without any guesswork. Save $55 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $85 at Kohl's

Kohl's Hamilton Beach Programmable 6-Quart Defrost Slow Cooker $51 $80 Save $29 with code We love a slow-cooker meal in the dead of winter — after all, it's the time of stews, soups, and other cozy slurp-ables. This handy unit from Hamilton Beach will defrost frozen meat first, then cook it until it's perfectly done, with flexible time and temperature options for your ideal results every time you use it. Save $29 with code Copied! YOUSAVE15 $51 at Kohl's