I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 19 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Killing Me

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Sports
2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
- Yahoo Sports
AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps up to No. 5 following huge win over Texas
Oklahoma jumped up seven spots from No. 12 up to No. 5 after beating Texas.
- Yahoo Sports
Giants finally score first half touchdown, but their offense had nothing to do with it
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
- Engadget
Shop the best early deals for October Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
- Yahoo Sports
Colts QB Anthony Richardson sidelined with shoulder injury, replaced by Gardner Minshew
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
- Yahoo Sports
Week 6 overreaction: Miami loses to Georgia Tech, Oklahoma beats Texas & the USC freakshow
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Cult-fave Dearfoams slippers are on sale for up to 60% off, starting at $15
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
- Autoblog
The best winches of 2023
A winch is something every pickup truck owner or off-roader should have. It can help get yourself or someone else out of a jam if they are stuck somewhere.
- Yahoo Sports
Aidan Hutchinson makes unreal one-handed interception of Bryce Young behind the line of scrimmage
The No. 2 pick in 2022 got the best of the top pick in this year's draft.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp active for Rams, Tee Higgins not playing for Bengals
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.