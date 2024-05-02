What to know as downtown South Bend First Fridays architectural walking tours begin May 3

SOUTH BEND — A longtime guide will take guests on an architectural walking tour around downtown South Bend on the first Friday of each month now through October.

Starting this Friday at the replica American Trust Company clock, which stands at the corner of Washington and Michigan streets near Cafe Navarre, Steve Szaday will point out landmark buildings in downtown South Bend and explain their historical significance. A St. Joseph County employee and historic preservation advocate, Szaday has been leading the tour for 10 years, he told The Tribune.

"In the first 20 minutes," Szaday, a 52-year-old South Bend native, said he promises attendees, "you're going to learn at least three things you never knew about South Bend, even if you've been here your whole life."

Steve Szaday, St. Joseph County Preservation Inspector, pictured in 2016 at the corner of Michigan and Washington streets, where he starts his downtown South Bend walking tours that take place on the first Friday of the month now through October. Tribune Photo/BECKY MALEWITZ

Historic preservation: The 10 most endangered historic properties, according to South Bend preservation agency

The roughly 90-minute downtown tour, a partnership with the nonprofit Downtown South Bend, takes walkers around historic landmarks in a few city blocks between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the east and Lafayette Boulevard to the west.

The tour will highlight century-old staples like the Morris Performing Arts Center and Palais Royale while also drawing attention to lesser-known sites like the second St. Joseph Hotel building. Built in 1868 at 117-119 W. Colfax Ave., it's the oldest commercial structure downtown that remains standing.

And each year seems to bring with it new projects to mention as asides during the tour, Szaday said. About 90 new apartment units in South Bend's tallest building, Liberty Tower, were approved last year and are under construction. Developers also plan to bring apartments and retail space to the Lafayette Building, at 115 S. Lafayette Blvd., which served as the law offices for two of the city's prominent civil rights figures.

For three First Fridays events — June 7, Sept. 6 and Oct. 4 — Szaday will guide attendees down a different route in the West Washington Historic District, which features many mansions that housed former industrial and civic leaders.

If you go

What: Tour guide Steve Szaday, a St. Joseph County employee and historic preservation advocate, will lead walking architectural tours of downtown South Bend and the West Washington Historic District.

The 90-minute tours cost $10 cash per person. Downtown South Bend, the nonprofit that sponsors the tours, asks folks to make reservations online at https://www.downtownsouthbend.com/walking-tours or by calling 574-282-1110. Those interest can also find the tour map on the website.

When: The first Friday of each month from May to October from 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: For tours of the downtown area on May 3, July 5 and Aug. 2, attendees will meet at the replica American Trust Company clock, at the corner of Washington and Michigan Streets near Cafe Navarre.

For West Washington Historic District tours on June 7, Sept. 6 and Oct. 4, attendees will meet at the historic Ambassadors for Christ Church at 302 W. Washington St., where Washington Street and Lafayette Boulevard intersect.

Ambassadors for Christ Church, at 302 W. Washington St., was built as the First Presbyterian Church in 1880.

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on X: @jordantsmith09

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Downtown South Bend architecture tours begin with First Fridays