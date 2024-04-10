What to know about the Dane County Farmers Market, opening this weekend in Madison

Farmers display vegetables of all kinds throughout the growing season at the Dane County Farmers Market in downtown Madison (shown in 2014). That market, open twice a week, began its 2019 run in April.

Locally grown vegetables, fruits and dairy products will be available starting this weekend at the Dane County Farmers Market in downtown Madison. Here's what you need to know about the market:

When does the Dane County Farmers Market start?

The 2024 Saturday Market season starts on April 13 and will continue each Saturday through November 9. Market hours are from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Where is the Dane County Farmers Market?

The market is on the grounds surrounding the Wisconsin State Capitol building in downtown Madison.

If you're planning on driving to the market, here are directions:

From the North : Exit Interstate 90/94 on to Highway 151, which becomes East Washington Avenue in Madison

From the South: Coming from the South, exit Highway 12/18 on to Park Street going to West Washington Avenue, which leads to downtown

From the East : Follow Highway 151, which becomes East Washington Avenue to the square

From the West: Follow University Avenue east and it will turn into Campus Drive and then West Johnson Street. Stay on West Johnson Street until you cross State Street. Turn right on Carroll Street and park in the State Street Capitol Garage.

Bike parking is available around the Capitol Square. Madison's bike share program, Madison BCycle, has over 40 stations downtown and in the surrounding area. You can also take Madison Metro Transit service to and from Capitol Square. For route information, you can visit the city's website.

Where can I park at the Dane County Farmers Market?

Most parking is street parking or city-owned garages and lots. You can find a more information on the city's website. The maximum price for ramp parking during the market is $8. Parking spots for persons with disabilities are available in all city lots and on the ground-level of city garages.

Can I use a credit card at the Dane County Farmers Market?

Some vendors accept credit cards or alternative payments via PayPal or Venmo. All vendors accept cash.

Are pets permitted at the Dane County Farmers Market?

Pets are not permitted at the Saturday Market for public health and food safety reasons. Service animals are allowed.

