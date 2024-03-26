If You Know What These 45 Items Are Then You Are Considered An Old Person Now
"You may be old, but are you this old?" has been a meme for a while now.
You may be old, but are you this old?🤔 pic.twitter.com/qojbCl0hJf
— Raymond Dart😎🐘 (@RaymondMukazika) March 8, 2024
Because this is what we do here, I decided to compile some of the ones that really resonated with me, and if they resonate with you, I'm sorry, but you're old now...
1.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/1P9FI63cD1
— Matthew Vega (@comfy_mattress8) October 18, 2022
2.
you may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/wUYDwW1lKt
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 17, 2024
3.
You may be old, but are you this old? 🤣 https://t.co/ecSzUqULwF pic.twitter.com/2NQAr3uuJr
— FarmerD ⑦👑 (@NFTFarmer1) January 7, 2023
4.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/QxmlUGqRjm
— Film Optix Podcast (@FilmOptix) June 22, 2023
5.
You may be old. But are you this old? pic.twitter.com/Ierp37wra6
— No One (@silentkil_er) January 13, 2023
6.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/oa4MUXWp6o
— Master0fHyrule @ PAX EAST (@Master0fHyrule) January 3, 2024
7.
You may be old, but are you this old? https://t.co/1A1Z9mqnBn
— Jonathan Cilley (@jonathan_cilley) December 30, 2023
8.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/bsjaAGLWEd
— af𓅓 (@Alrich_01) January 8, 2023
9.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/xptS1iyTQ3
— Barry (@BarryHouse) February 13, 2024
10.
You may be old, but are you Flight Simulator 3 (1988) on three 5.25" floppies old?! pic.twitter.com/S4WiKDKg4Q
— ThinkComputers.org (@thinkcomps) January 17, 2022
11.
You may be old. But, are you this old ? Have you ever used these? pic.twitter.com/VflASvQwM5
— Sriram (@SriramMadras) March 12, 2022
12.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/FXruEjIyR4
— Digital Nomad (@Ernestchima1) February 15, 2024
13.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/AH5bZbiHID
— GLOWBRO.ETH (@GlowBroNFT) January 8, 2023
14.
You may be old…but are you THIS old? pic.twitter.com/kB6SjkEb6H
— NFT POWER RANKINGS (@nftpowerranking) February 3, 2023
15.
You may be old but are you this old: pic.twitter.com/n8mMAFGLLI
— Not khush-ee 🔫❤️🔥 (@Khaa_ma_khaa) April 15, 2023
16.
You may be old but are you this old ? pic.twitter.com/0koJMLONrJ
— 𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢⁷ 💜✨ (@fille__positive) April 21, 2023
17.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/AZjmNUIhQr
— Ashish Singh (@ashishsingh_29) July 17, 2023
18.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/24q8ZQefCw
— শুভম | Shubham 🥑 (@haspdecrypted) July 17, 2023
19.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/27cwce0yb5
— Musashi 🦎🥷 (@SolMusashi) July 22, 2023
20.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/VSunXe54gt
— jahanzaib (@Jahanzaibtweets) August 29, 2023
21.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/pvgsaMzlPB
— PC Philanthropy (@PcPhilanthropy) September 7, 2023
22.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/LuPfrcnCmD
— Ryán (@MufunzoRyan) October 16, 2023
23.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/GczDePnVoP
— I❤️Nostalgia '𝕏' (@il0venostalgia) October 27, 2023
24.
You may be old, but are you this OLD??? https://t.co/TDWPI2XGku pic.twitter.com/c50HOFaSw8
— CurtiMagurtti (@__Curtdoggg) December 4, 2023
25.
you may be old but are you this OLD?! pic.twitter.com/DgiDORMcEZ
— ced (@Freebandz1017) December 5, 2023
26.
You may be old but are you this old? https://t.co/yxiCvwpkBO pic.twitter.com/DlclcExAuS
— Cowboy Stomp (@CowboyStomp) December 8, 2023
27.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/WD8M5UwSlg
— World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) December 8, 2023
28.
you may be old, but are you THIS old? pic.twitter.com/rTnBPhOfnZ
— 𖤐 DROOPS 𖤐 (@DROOPSmadeit) March 17, 2024
29.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/wyEwrMlKwr
— زر 🍓گرگٹ (@_zareenay) December 28, 2023
30.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/y0G0vfBzOJ
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 15, 2024
31.
you may be oldbut are you this old? pic.twitter.com/d8YnohACeb
— nathan tidings™ (@imnotawildchild) March 26, 2024
32.
You may be old, but are you this old ? pic.twitter.com/x2ejMuPm1w
— ovoono.eth (@OvoOnoETH) March 17, 2024
33.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/RkJqjHHa5Z
— MEME CITY (@NewCityOfMemes) January 10, 2024
34.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/OgXjcys3sX
— ✨Melissa Violet✨ // Artist - Live 2D rigger (@violetmelissa86) March 20, 2024
35.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/vbDmlW30Cc
— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 3, 2024
36.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/noTVdzK1qJ
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 4, 2024
37.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/UY4lRYQyhI
— iron✋ (@ironhand89) January 5, 2024
38.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/HseWolCZnn
— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 7, 2024
39.
You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/NaVP0Z1poT
— MEME CITY (@NewCityOfMemes) January 11, 2024
40.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/CCe8AA4LiX
— lynk (@lynk0x) January 14, 2024
41.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/apabGsghmk
— Mangli Mundhan (@KRISHAN95411687) January 18, 2024
42.
You may be old, but are you this old? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8Eb6xY0pA1
— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 25, 2024
43.
You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/J9dqhmIKly
— El Programador Senior (@5eniorDeveloper) January 26, 2024
44.
You may be old, but are you this old ? pic.twitter.com/q73D7yM04u
— ovoono.eth (@OvoOnoETH) March 21, 2024
45. And lastly...
You may be old, but are you this old pic.twitter.com/0hSa2NozLs
— The Context Guy (@TheContextGuy) February 4, 2024