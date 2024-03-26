If You Know What These 45 Items Are Then You Are Considered An Old Person Now

"You may be old, but are you this old?" has been a meme for a while now.

You may be old, but are you this old?🤔 pic.twitter.com/qojbCl0hJf — Raymond Dart😎🐘 (@RaymondMukazika) March 8, 2024

Because this is what we do here, I decided to compile some of the ones that really resonated with me, and if they resonate with you, I'm sorry, but you're old now...

1.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/1P9FI63cD1 — Matthew Vega (@comfy_mattress8) October 18, 2022

2.

you may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/wUYDwW1lKt — ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 17, 2024

3.

You may be old, but are you this old? 🤣 https://t.co/ecSzUqULwF pic.twitter.com/2NQAr3uuJr — FarmerD ⑦👑 (@NFTFarmer1) January 7, 2023

4.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/QxmlUGqRjm — Film Optix Podcast (@FilmOptix) June 22, 2023

5.

You may be old. But are you this old? pic.twitter.com/Ierp37wra6 — No One (@silentkil_er) January 13, 2023

6.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/oa4MUXWp6o — Master0fHyrule @ PAX EAST (@Master0fHyrule) January 3, 2024

7.

You may be old, but are you this old? https://t.co/1A1Z9mqnBn — Jonathan Cilley (@jonathan_cilley) December 30, 2023

8.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/bsjaAGLWEd — af𓅓 (@Alrich_01) January 8, 2023

9.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/xptS1iyTQ3 — Barry (@BarryHouse) February 13, 2024

10.

You may be old, but are you Flight Simulator 3 (1988) on three 5.25" floppies old?! pic.twitter.com/S4WiKDKg4Q — ThinkComputers.org (@thinkcomps) January 17, 2022

11.

You may be old. But, are you this old ? Have you ever used these? pic.twitter.com/VflASvQwM5 — Sriram (@SriramMadras) March 12, 2022

12.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/FXruEjIyR4 — Digital Nomad (@Ernestchima1) February 15, 2024

13.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/AH5bZbiHID — GLOWBRO.ETH (@GlowBroNFT) January 8, 2023

14.

You may be old…but are you THIS old? pic.twitter.com/kB6SjkEb6H — NFT POWER RANKINGS (@nftpowerranking) February 3, 2023

15.

You may be old but are you this old: pic.twitter.com/n8mMAFGLLI — Not khush-ee 🔫❤️‍🔥 (@Khaa_ma_khaa) April 15, 2023

16.

You may be old but are you this old ? pic.twitter.com/0koJMLONrJ — 𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢⁷ 💜✨ (@fille__positive) April 21, 2023

17.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/AZjmNUIhQr — Ashish Singh (@ashishsingh_29) July 17, 2023

18.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/24q8ZQefCw — শুভম | Shubham 🥑 (@haspdecrypted) July 17, 2023

19.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/27cwce0yb5 — Musashi 🦎🥷 (@SolMusashi) July 22, 2023

20.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/VSunXe54gt — jahanzaib (@Jahanzaibtweets) August 29, 2023

21.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/pvgsaMzlPB — PC Philanthropy (@PcPhilanthropy) September 7, 2023

22.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/LuPfrcnCmD — Ryán (@MufunzoRyan) October 16, 2023

23.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/GczDePnVoP — I❤️Nostalgia '𝕏' (@il0venostalgia) October 27, 2023

24.

You may be old, but are you this OLD??? https://t.co/TDWPI2XGku pic.twitter.com/c50HOFaSw8 — CurtiMagurtti (@__Curtdoggg) December 4, 2023

25.

you may be old but are you this OLD?! pic.twitter.com/DgiDORMcEZ — ced (@Freebandz1017) December 5, 2023

26.

You may be old but are you this old? https://t.co/yxiCvwpkBO pic.twitter.com/DlclcExAuS — Cowboy Stomp (@CowboyStomp) December 8, 2023

27.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/WD8M5UwSlg — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) December 8, 2023

28.

you may be old, but are you THIS old? pic.twitter.com/rTnBPhOfnZ — 𖤐 DROOPS 𖤐 (@DROOPSmadeit) March 17, 2024

29.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/wyEwrMlKwr — زر 🍓گرگٹ (@_zareenay) December 28, 2023

30.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/y0G0vfBzOJ — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 15, 2024

31.

you may be oldbut are you this old? pic.twitter.com/d8YnohACeb — nathan tidings™ (@imnotawildchild) March 26, 2024

32.

You may be old, but are you this old ? pic.twitter.com/x2ejMuPm1w — ovoono.eth (@OvoOnoETH) March 17, 2024

33.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/RkJqjHHa5Z — MEME CITY (@NewCityOfMemes) January 10, 2024

34.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/OgXjcys3sX — ✨Melissa Violet✨ // Artist - Live 2D rigger (@violetmelissa86) March 20, 2024

35.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/vbDmlW30Cc — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 3, 2024

36.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/noTVdzK1qJ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 4, 2024

37.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/UY4lRYQyhI — iron✋ (@ironhand89) January 5, 2024

38.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/HseWolCZnn — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 7, 2024

39.

You may be old but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/NaVP0Z1poT — MEME CITY (@NewCityOfMemes) January 11, 2024

40.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/CCe8AA4LiX — lynk (@lynk0x) January 14, 2024

41.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/apabGsghmk — Mangli Mundhan (@KRISHAN95411687) January 18, 2024

42.

You may be old, but are you this old? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8Eb6xY0pA1 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) January 25, 2024

43.

You may be old, but are you this old? pic.twitter.com/J9dqhmIKly — El Programador Senior (@5eniorDeveloper) January 26, 2024

44.

You may be old, but are you this old ? pic.twitter.com/q73D7yM04u — ovoono.eth (@OvoOnoETH) March 21, 2024

45. And lastly...

You may be old, but are you this old pic.twitter.com/0hSa2NozLs — The Context Guy (@TheContextGuy) February 4, 2024

