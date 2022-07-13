Amazon's best deals on kitchen essentials on Prime Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Update your kitchen with these prime summer deals from Amazon. (Source: iStock)

Whether you are a novice in the kitchen or a budding chef these amazing Amazon deals on kitchenware will make your life much easier this summer. As the cost of food increases, we all have to tighten our belts a little. One of the best ways to save money is to start cooking at home instead of eating out all the time, and this lineup of Prime Day sales on kitchenware will have you equipped to cook any meal.

Beautiful soups in the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oven

Check out this deal on this legendary cookware that will satisfy a small army. (Source: Amazon)

$239.95 $300.00 at Amazon

Le Creuset is known for its top-quality enamel cookware products, and you can finally save on the cookware of your dreams with 20% off this amazing Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oven. Get legendary heat distribution and retention when you cook soup, chili, one-pot meals or a hearty traditional marinara sauce. With three and a half quarts of space, this Enameled Cast Iron Oven can hold enough food to feed a family of four. So next time dinner seems like too much trouble just whip up a quick one-pot meal in your new Le Creuset.

The enamel coating on this top-of-the-line cast iron oven protects the pot from chips and provides it with a beautiful color finish to compliment your kitchen. You won't regret making the investment in this wonderful piece of cookware. Le Creuset products last a lifetime, and you will make your money back when you save by eating at home.

Make delicious homemade pizza with the Lodge Combo Cast Iron

Check out this incredible deal on this 2-in-1 cast iron cookware. (Source: Amazon)

$49.90 $74.85 at Amazon

Are you a pizza lover? Let’s be honest… who isn’t? Well, with a good Cast Iron Combo Cooker from Lodge you can easily make homemade pizza for a fraction of the cost of ordering out. It may sound strange, but cooking a pizza in a cast iron pan is actually one of the best methods for getting a crisp crust on a homemade pizza.

Pizza isn’t the only application for this Cast Iron Combo Cooker either. Cast iron is the best kind of pan for getting a good sear on a nice cut of steak as well. Cast iron is the most versatile kind of pan in the kitchen and the possibilities are endless when it comes to this set from Lodge.

Lodge is known for its high-quality products and extremely affordable prices, so is it any surprise that this Combo Cooker has almost 90% of the five-star reviews on over 20,000 ratings? It’s time to take advantage of this deal and take your cooking to the next level!

Eat guilt-free air-fried foods

Enjoy the great taste and crunch of your favorite fried foods, without the guilt. (Source: Amazon)

$94.99 $129.99 at Amazon

That enticing, crispy brown exterior is so tempting, but it comes with a cost. If you spent all your days eating deep-fried foods your health would suffer. Well, air frying is the solution. Air-fried food is quicker to prepare, healthier and easier to clean up food that's been deep-fried in hot oil. You will feel spoiled by all the delicious fried foods at your disposal.

With a Ninja AF101 Air Fryer for 20% off, you can now enjoy all of your favorite fried foods with none of the guilt. The 4-quart ceramic non-stick basket can hold up to 2 lb of french fries, and can easily handle cooking a few servings of chicken wings or onion rings with up to 75% less fat than conventionally fried alternatives.

The fryer is also great for reheating food! Say goodbye to soggy nachos from the microwave, and say hello to freshly crisped and revitalized food straight from your easy-to-clean Ninja Air Fryer.

Create Something Magical

This measuring set has all the tools you need to bake or cook something amazing. (Source: Amazon)

$27.19 $44.99 at Amazon

Great chefs know the importance of having just the right amount of ingredients to make a successful dish. Make sure your ingredients measure up every time with this set of stainless steel measuring cups and spoons. While most other sets of measuring spoons and cups usually have 12 pieces, this one has a total of 16 including seven spoons, seven cups, a leveler spoon to scrape off any excess ingredients and a magnetic conversion chart.

This set is made of high-quality stainless steel that is meant to last for years to come. With easy-to-read measurements engraved into the metal, you never have to worry about them fading or wearing away.

Get the only set of measuring cups and spoons you’ll ever need for nearly 30% off on Amazon. When it's time to throw down in the kitchen, make sure you measure up with this 16-piece set of stainless steel measuring cups and spoons from KPKitchen.

No more messy meals

Help your little one learn to eat on their own. (Source: Amazon)

$12.77 $35.97 at Amazon

If the number one foodie in your home is under the age of three, you may want to make sure lunch doesn't end up on the kitchen floor before the first bite. This set of easy-to-clean silicone bowls from Upward Baby is perfect for babies who are learning to eat on their own.

The suction on the bottom of these bowls cleverly attaches to tables or high chairs so they stay in place no matter what; all you have to do is press down on the bowl to secure it in place. The set comes with three silicone bowls with the suction feature and a toddler-friendly spoon, so grab yours today.

Are you ready to impress your friends and family with fresh, homemade food? Bring the expertise of a professional chef to your kitchen today with any of these amazing deals.

