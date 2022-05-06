Kim Kardashian, under fire from body-positive activists, shares she wore yet another iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

Kim Kardashian revealed she wore yet another Marilyn Monroe dress amid Met Gala backlash (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian's homage to Marilyn Monroe did not end at the Met Gala.

In a Friday Instagram post, the reality star and SKIMS founder revealed that she wore yet another one of Monroe's gowns after the Met Gala; this time, it was a green, sequined Norman Norell dress that the actress wore to the 1962 Golden Globes.

Kardashian said she came across the gown while searching for the Jean Louis hand-beaded dress she wore to fashion's biggest night..

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn's iconic green sequined gown," she wrote, posing with the Golden Globe award that Marilyn won that year.

"Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than" her friend and florist Jeff Leatham, she went on to say. "I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night."

This post comes on the heels of various backlash for Kardashian's decision to wear the 60-year-old dress and the extreme measures she took to fit into it.

The $4.8 million dress, which had to be delivered with armed guards and handled with gloves, was initially too small for the reality star, but she was determined to fit into the gown.

"It didn't fit me and so I looked at them and I said, 'Give me like three weeks,' and I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this … It was like a role," she told Vogue at the Met Gala.

Story continues

This championing of weight loss and extreme dieting did not sit well with many people, including experts who labeled the diet as "harmful" and "dangerous."

"Kim Kardashian boasting about her extreme restriction and exercise regimen to lose 16 pounds in three weeks, only to later share on Instagram stories how excited she is to eat pizza and donuts after the red carpet, is textbook disordered eating, diet culture and such a dangerous message to promote to a massive, impressionable audience," Brenna O'Malley, a non-diet dietician told Yahoo Life.

Her drastic weight loss was not the only point of critique for the mom of four.

Historians were not happy with Kardashian's decision to put the original dress "at risk" instead of wearing the "indistinguishable" replica that she had to change into anyway since the original dress was so fragile.

"She can –– and did –– commission a replica which would be indistinguishable from the original. Such an iconic piece of American history should not be put at risk of damage just for an ego-boost and photo-op," Dr. Justine De Young, a professor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told PEOPLE.

The 41-year-old was also gifted a piece of Monroe's hair from the team at Ripley's Believe It or Not! and was visibly excited to be presented with the historical artifact.

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.