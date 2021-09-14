Kim Kardashian explains 2021 Met Gala look: ‘What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?’

Kim Kardashian definitely knows how to get people talking.

On Monday, the 40-year-old reality star made headlines after showing up at the 2021 Met Gala in a black Balenciaga look that covered her from head to toe ... literally! The outfit included a face covering that had a hole for her long, sleek ponytail; a long T-shirt dress; gloves; leggings; and pointed-toe heels. Her look has bewildered many fans and on Tuesday, Kardashian decided to address speculation about the look.

"What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" she captioned an Instagram post.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the look, which was a mix of confusion and admiration.

"Harddd," Travis Barker said.

"How you the most talked about person at an event & nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY," a fan wrote.

"I will never understand this look," a user admitted.

"What was the point of wearing makeup if your whole head was covered," someone wondered.

"I could think of many other things tbh," another person added.

At this year's gala, which had a theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Kardashian was accompanied by a male who was also fully covered in the same garb. Many have speculated that the unidentified man could be estranged husband Kanye West and that the outfits were to promote the rapper's latest album Donda.

Twitter had its fun with Kardashian's daring look, sharing memes that compared her to dementors from the Harry Potter franchise and the Grim Reaper from the Sims video games.

"I’M SCREAMING THIS KIM KARDASHIAN EDIT," a user captioned a meme.

I’M SCREAMING THIS KIM KARDASHIAN EDIT pic.twitter.com/4cF1GyHlQq — john ON LIMIT WILL FB ASAP❕ (@remeffortlessly) September 14, 2021

"Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool," another person tweeted.

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

me at whatever the hell Kim Kardashian is wearing at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kSYGrRHVko — kaye (@kayeisme) September 14, 2021

why kanye & kim out here lookin like locked characters 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JeRXihh0P1 — Wow 🦅 (@wowhespittin) September 14, 2021

This is far from the first time Kardashian has made headlines for a Met Gala look. In 2019, she sported a skin-tight, beaded nude dress and corset that made her waist look ultra thin. She later told the Wall Street Journal, “I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach." She had also revealed that she had to take corset breathing lessons just to wear the outfit.