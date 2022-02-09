Kim Kardashian is focusing on her own happiness: 'My 40s are about being Team Me'

Now that she's in her 40s, Kim Kardashian says she's looking at life with a lot less anxiety and a lot more gratitude. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

With age comes wisdom.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is certainly one of Hollywood’s wise — and ageless — beauties. In a new interview with Vogue, the reality star and entrepreneur opens up about some of the biggest lessons she’s gained with age, specifically when it comes to practicing self-care.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian reflected. “I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Elaborating even further, the star added, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

“I just try to live my life and be happy for people,” she continued. “I think when you just live your life like that, you block it out. It’s like a racehorse that puts on blinders so they can see clearly and straight. You’ve got to just be that racehorse, put on those blinders, and go. And if you start trying to see to the right or the left of you, you’re going to trip up.”

The next chapter for Kardashian is quite vast.

Last year, she filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. (West has since legally changed his name to Ye).

Kardashian has also been heavily focused on her legal career — following the footsteps of her famous lawyer dad Robert Kardashian, who represented O.J. Simpson during his murder trial in the 1990s — looking at policies that negatively impact Black and brown communities.

“This work has taught me so much,” she explained of her activism. “Especially raising Black boys, who are going to be targeted so much more than their white friends.”

Following the announcement of their divorce, the SKIMS founder has spoken publicly about how the split has been traumatizing on the kids.

Earlier this month, West criticized Kardashian’s parenting choices while reiterating that he’s against their eldest daughter, North West, 8, being on TikTok.

The former couple also share daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” he wrote alongside a screen grab of North’s videos while tagging Kardashian on Instagram.

Kardashian later gave a strong statement in response to his claims: “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she continued. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Meanwhile, West has continued to speak openly about how much he wants his family to get back together, despite them both allegedly being in new relationships — Kardashian with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and West with Julia Fox.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," West wrote on Wednesday alongside Vogue's photoshoot featuring the kids.

Kardashian elaborated on her thoughts with Vogue, explaining that despite the tumultuous split from the rapper, the family has vowed never to speak poorly about him in front of the kids.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Still, Kardashian is well aware that social media — including TikTok — can be toxic as well as beneficial.

“There’s definitely an influence, both positive and negative, on how a whole group of people view themselves because of social media. I can see that. I’m not blocked off to the idea that it exists,” she explained. “But I try to think, Okay, if I’m raising my kids, how would I react if I felt like there were things on TikTok or Instagram that I wouldn’t want them to see and be a part of? We would have those conversations.”

Make no mistake, though. Kardashian understands that social media has given her a platform. So much so that her signature look — long dark hair, tan skin, and curvy body — has become a cultural aesthetic that is routinely mimicked by fashionistas around the globe.

“I don’t know if I would ever say, ‘Oh my God, this person looks like me,’” she responded when asked about all so-called Kimitators. “I think if someone has dark hair and tan skin people are going to say, ‘Oh, that looks like Kim.’ And that’s not fair, because there are so many people who are just themselves.”

Looking ahead, Kardashian is excited to embrace her latest adventure — one that’s fueled by honesty, authenticity and gratitude, all of her own making — wherever that may be.

“I always think, What will be next?” she pondered. “Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating.”

“Who knows?” she continued. “I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

