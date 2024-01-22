Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga Officially Reunite

Kim Kardashian is once again an official brand ambassador for Balenciaga. While the reality star and SKIMS founder has long been a supporter of Demna and the brand, Kardashian -- like many others -- announced that she was "re-evaluating" her relationship with the brand amidst controversy surrounding its campaigns in 2022.

Tides appeared to change last year, as Kris Jenner attended Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show in the summer, followed by Kim's attendance at the brand's recent Los Angeles showcase.

"For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments," Kardashian said in a statement. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right. I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador."

Alongside Kim, the brand recently announced Nicole Kidman as an ambassador. It's likely the new recruits will appear in forthcoming campaigns alongside making appearances at the brand's runway shows.

Until then, take a look at Kim Kardashian's official announcement portrait above, shot by documentary photographer Platon.

