Kim Jong Un's 'not amused' reaction to President Trump's joke about looking 'handsome and thin' is going viral

There are a lot of feelings about President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which took place in Singapore Tuesday morning. Some see it as a step toward denuclearization and increased diplomacy; others have criticized it as giving legitimacy to a brutal dictator. And some are just here for the memes.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on Tuesday. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

That moment came when Trump was filmed just ahead of his working lunch with Kim. The men stood on opposite sides of the dining table as cameras flashed. Trump took the opportunity to crack a joke with photographers, asking them, “Getting a good picture, everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?”

Footage shows the camera panning over to Kim, who receives a translation of Trump’s comments — and remains completely expressionless. According to those present, Kim was “stunned” and “not amused” — though he did reportedly smile later in the lunch.

Trump to photographers: Are you taking good pictures so we look 'nice and handsome and thin?' Kim Jong-un: … pic.twitter.com/9SupjgBxie — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 12, 2018





Needless to say, some folks are having fun with the awkward moment.

Curb Your Summit pic.twitter.com/YxJnVI7W55 — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) June 12, 2018









Trump says…… Getting a good picture everyone so we look nice, handsome & thin. @AliBunkallSKY Kim's face pic.twitter.com/9tyYOXXHMK — Mike Buckley ️‍ (@bucko41) June 12, 2018





If trump added ‘ handsome, thin and tall Kim wouldave snapped — LeProf (@KudraB) June 12, 2018





Trump asking the photographers if they got a good photo making them look nice and handsome and thin is me everytime someone takes a photo of me. — philf (@philford) June 12, 2018





Others are slamming Trump for his superficial remark, given the meeting’s serious consequences.

If u zoom in and read what the doc says…it looks more lightweight than the ‘93 agreement with no specifics about anything. I hope trump got those “handsome and thin” pics he wanted lol. pic.twitter.com/5nBS6Yn1a7 — person of interest (@deepestofstates) June 12, 2018





Repulsive! “Getting a good picture everybody so we look nice, handsome and thin”????????? thanks trump for confirming to the world, the universe, what an absolute shallow, soulless scumbag you are. — St Molly #VoteBlueNoMatterWho (@Stmolly4) June 12, 2018





CNN reports Trump at the working lunch: “Get a photo…so I look handsome and thin.” Seriously? What a sick narcissist! — Nicholas Ponticello (@NickPonticello) June 12, 2018





It’s not the first time one of Trump’s jokes has raised eyebrows at an official event. Just last week, he made light of rumors about his marriage during a White House event honoring Gold Star families, which marked the first lady’s first public appearance in weeks.

