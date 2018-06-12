    Kim Jong Un's 'not amused' reaction to President Trump's joke about looking 'handsome and thin' is going viral

    There are a lot of feelings about President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which took place in Singapore Tuesday morning. Some see it as a step toward denuclearization and increased diplomacy; others have criticized it as giving legitimacy to a brutal dictator. And some are just here for the memes.

    Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on Tuesday. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP)

    That moment came when Trump was filmed just ahead of his working lunch with Kim. The men stood on opposite sides of the dining table as cameras flashed. Trump took the opportunity to crack a joke with photographers, asking them, “Getting a good picture, everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?”

    Footage shows the camera panning over to Kim, who receives a translation of Trump’s comments — and remains completely expressionless. According to those present, Kim was “stunned” and “not amused” — though he did reportedly smile later in the lunch.


    Needless to say, some folks are having fun with the awkward moment.






    Others are slamming Trump for his superficial remark, given the meeting’s serious consequences.




    It’s not the first time one of Trump’s jokes has raised eyebrows at an official event. Just last week, he made light of rumors about his marriage during a White House event honoring Gold Star families, which marked the first lady’s first public appearance in weeks.

    Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

    Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.