‘My kids think I’m an idiot,’ Driver out thousands of dollars after buying an out-of-state car

A man says he purchased a 2014 Mercedes GL 450 sight unseen from an out-of-state seller for around $21,000 and problems began almost immediately.

As reported at 5:30, Sheldon, a 62-year-old man from Rhode Island, who asked for his last name to remain private, said he bought the car from a New Jersey Seller, which was delivered to his home in October, according to our sister station WFXT in Boston.

“Half my kids think I’m an idiot, the other half feel bad for us,” Sheldon said.

>> Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash involving a train in southern Ohio

He said the vehicle stalls out and leaks antifreeze constantly. The frame is damaged, two doors have been replaced, and leaking antifreeze burns in the engine and sends white smoke pouring from under the hood.

“We’re stuck with a car we can’t even drive. We can’t even go visit our kids, our family. We’re stuck with this car,” Sheldon said.

A mechanic told him the vehicle was either in a flood or a bad collision. He’s spent months battling with the seller and his bank to recoup some of his money.

>> 2 people found dead in Champaign County home; Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI investigating

“You buy something sight unseen and you’re taking someone’s word for it,” Sheldon said. “I would never buy something again without seeing it in person and making sure they’re a real dealership.”

Sheldon said he wouldn’t let anyone he knows buy something online after his experience.

If you’re buying a car online from out of state, Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Kelly Blue Book recommends that you send an inspection company, like Lemon Squad to look at the car for you.

>> Verdict announced in case involving driver accused of causing deadly school bus crash

“You can’t just take people’s word for it,” Moody said. “You can just go and pay them and they’ll inspect the car for you. They’ll give you a written report.”

Next, Moody suggests you set up an escrow account to pay the seller. This will help guarantee your safety since your money is protected until the paperwork is complete.

“So that you can say, hey, I did get the car but it’s not what we discussed.’,” Moody said.

Sheldon is stuck with an SUV that breaks down constantly and he wishes he had done more homework.

Moody also suggests getting a vehicle history report from a company like Carfax or Autotrader. this won’t always tell you the complete picture but it’s one more tool you can use to make sure you’re not making a mistake.











