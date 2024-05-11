Kids get a first-hand look at farming

May 11—JEFFERSON — First graders got an up close and personal look at the farm experience during Ag Day on Friday morning at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.

"You can see the joy on their faces," said Julie Wayman, who coordinates the event.

Wayman works for the Ashtabula County Extension Agency and coordinates the event with the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, county school districts and agriculture-related businesses in the area.

Wayman said more than 900 first graders attended Ag Day.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. a long line of buses dropped the students off at the fairgrounds where Future Farmers of America volunteers from high schools greeted them with signs including their class names.

Ag Day is an attempt to make sure an understanding of where food comes from is clear for the children at a young age.

Mandy Orahood, Organization Director at Ohio Farm Bureau Federations, said that she's been involved with Ag Day for eight years now.

"This event is to highlight all the agriculture in the county," Orahood said.

"With our kids and so many families being disconnected from agriculture, this is the perfect opportunity to bring them to the fairgrounds so they get to experience where all the food and fiber in their lives comes from. They get to experience it first hand."

Many volunteers also participate in Ag Day, including longtime farmer Rick Ward.

"I've been a farmer all my life. I really believe in this program," he said while watching the children pet cows in a barnyard at the fairgrounds," he said. "People need to understand the importance of agriculture in our society," Ward said.

He said two percent of the nation's population feed the other 98 percent.

"Ashtabula County is agricultural county," said volunteer Justin Thompson. "We grow so many local foods, vegetables and grains here."

"We're an ag community," said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas. "That's our biggest industry. Our citizens should know what our strength is."

Amy Galliazzo, a first-grade teacher at Michigan Primary School in Ashtabula, said the day is important for her students.

"I think this is great," she said.

Galliazzo said many of her students don't have any connection to farm life and don't come to the Ashtabula County Fair, so it is great to have the door opened for the children at a young age.

"The first graders are so engaged and happy to be here," Thompson said. "When asking them about different food, their faces light up."

"They have a really good time when they're here," said Lakeshore first-grade teacher Laura Webster. "I like that it's hands-on and the volunteers that bring us from station to station are kind and patient. The kids love the animals."

More than 60

Pymatuning Valley

Future Farmers of America students helped out during Ag Day, said advisor Tom Mazzaro.

The students greeted their younger counterparts and helped them learn how to make butter, showed them their animals and helped them learn about farm life in Ashtabula County.