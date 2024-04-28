'This is kid driven': Ravenna High School students help throw first Jo-Jo Festival downtown

Becca Lydick of The Wiener Guy food truck serves up samples of their jojos during the Ravenna Jo-Jo Festival on Friday.

The humble jojo was the star of the show as Ravenna celebrated its first Jo-Jo Festival downtown Friday.

Students at Ravenna High School civics class partnered with Main Street Ravenna to present the first ever Jo-Jo Festival, a homage to the breaded, deep-fried potato wedge with a strong connection to Northeast Ohio.

While the students who helped organize the event are high school seniors, planners hope to make it an annual event.

Ravenna fire/medics, from left, Grant Semaca, Jesse Zivoder and Sean Bryant are the first to compete in the potato sack race during the Ravenna Jo-Jo Fest Friday.

Arasin Hughes, executive director of Main Street Ravenna, said a punch card to sample jojos from each vendor cost $5. One of the nearly 10 vendors included Guido's, which didn't have an outdoor booth, but provided samples to people who came into the restaurant with a card.

Jackson Lloyd, 4, and his brother Quentin, 6, take part in a potato sack race at the Ravenna Jo-Jo Fest Friday.

Activities included a dunk tank provided by the Portage Metropolitan Housing Authority, where people could toss a potato at the target to dunk a student or teacher in the Ravenna school district. There were also potato sack races, which drew the young and the young at heart, and potato art.

Musician Kendall Chalkwater performs at the Jo-Jo Festival in downtown Ravenna on Friday.

A steady crowd showed up in the early hours of the festival, and Hughes expected a bigger turnout once people got off work. Musician Kendall Chalkwater took the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Crowds wait at food trucks at the Ravenna Jo-Jo Festival Friday. Attendees could purchase a punch card for $5 to sample jojos from every vendor.

"It's beautiful weather for this," she said.

Mackenzie Thompson, 2023 Mantua Potato Festival Queen, center, walks with 2023 Junior Queen Hailey Roosa, left, and 2023 Small Fry Hudson Roosa-Varner as they take in the Ravenna Jo-Jo Festival on Friday.

Matt Wunderle, who teaches the civics class at Ravenna High School, said he and his students will talk about the festival in the days ahead to see about bringing it back next year.

"I see no reason not to," he said. "It's a really fun event."

Anakin Chipps, 6, hits the target to dunk Stephen Delciappo, a 12th-grade English teacher at Ravenna High School, during the Ravenna Jo-Jo Festival on Friday.

Wunderle said the hope is that the seniors who are staying local will continue to run the Jo-Jo Festival as community members after they graduate. Next year's seniors, he said, will take on a different project.

Mayor Frank Seman stood by the Ravenna flagpole, watching people take turns dunking a teacher. He said he hopes the event will return.

"This is kid driven," he said.

Negan Cross, 7, watches as his sister Liberty, 8, takes a turn in trying to dunk Stephen Delciappo, a 12th-grade English teacher at Ravenna High School, during the Ravenna Jo-Jo Festival on Friday.

Some food vendors had jojos or potato wedges on their regular menu, while others brought them in just to participate in the taste test. People could vote by putting their sample cards in jars representing their favorite vendor. Gionino's Pizzeria, which was serving up multiple flavors of the potato wedge in addition to the traditional breaded and deep fried jojo, appeared to be an early favorite.

Cory Rabatin, who recently opened his Ravenna-based food truck The Weiner Guy, had a long line of people waiting to buy hot dogs and nachos and also get a sample of jojos. He said he's considering adding them, or some kind of potato product, to his menu.

"We can do any kind of potato product," he said. "We just got the truck."

