Kick off summer reading with June 1 event at Clyde Public Library

Clyde Public Library will have a Summer Reading kickoff event June 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Staff will transform the library parking lot into a haven of fun-filled activities that will delight children, teens, and adults alike.

The library will still be open. There will be some parking spaces available at the library, and the St. Paul Lutheran Church will permit overflow parking.

Special activities will include an archery trailer, an inflatable obstacle course and face-painting.

Library staff will do sign-ups for the Summer Reading Program at the kickoff.

