KFC is launching two new menu items nationwide. Here's a sneak peek at what's new

When you think of KFC, you might think of the company’s super secret recipe that’s been around for decades. So, how does the iconic fried chicken force keep things new?

The answer may be in some sauces that aren’t so secretive.

Starting April 1, KFC is launching its new Saucy Nuggets with five flavors available at KFC restaurants nationwide.

The sauces were unveiled during a media preview at KFC’s headquarters in Louisville earlier this week, where Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S., spoke about the inspiration behind the menu item’s roll-out.

A chef squeezed sauce onto a new 'Saucy Nuggets' KFC menu item during a media event at the KFC headquarters test kitchen at the Yum! Brands headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. March 27, 2024.

“One of the big trends we see particularly among younger customers is this desire for sauces and flavors,” Chavez said. “This generational notion of, ‘I want to dip and drench and dunk everything in the flavors that I choose.’”

The 10-piece nuggets will come drenched in your choice of sauce.

Chavez also pointed out that, in recent years, KFC’s original fried chicken recipe, as opposed to the extra crispy recipe, was only applied to chicken on the bone items on the menu. These new nuggets combine “modern sauces” with the original recipe.

“At KFC, we got to get back to the original taste that made us famous,” Chavez said. “When you think about things like saucy nuggets, keep in mind it’s our original recipe nugget, but with these five delicious flavors applied.”

KFC food innovation specialist Seth Stewart pulled chicken nuggets from the deep-fryer at the Yum! Brands headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. March 27, 2024.

The saucy nuggets are a limited-time menu item. For $5.99*, you can get 10 of KFC’s new Saucy Nuggets in one of five sauce flavors, including three brand-new sauces and the return of two favorites:

NEW Honey Sriracha : A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic, and honey

NEW Korean BBQ : A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame

NEW Sticky Chicky Sweet ‘n Sour Sauce : A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar, and chili

RETURNING Nashville Hot : Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance — it brings the heat for fans of spice

RETURNING Georgia Gold: A honey-mustard style BBQ sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning

Customers can enjoy KFC’s Saucy Nuggets on their own or up the experience with the combo meal, which includes your flavor choice of 10-piece Saucy Nuggets, a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries for $9.99*. KFC customers can also get a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when they spend $10 or more on a KFC.com or KFC app purchase.

KFC’s new dessert — Apple Pie Popper - was served warm during a media event at the KFC headquarters test kitchen at the Yum! Brands headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. March 27, 2024.

"KFC has never been so finger lickin’ good — literally,” Chavez said. "We’ve entered the sauce chat. Our KFC Nuggets — made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC’s secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices — dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate."

Also new is KFC’s new snackable dessert — Apple Pie Poppers, filled with warm apple pie filling and wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust. Grab four Apple Pie Poppers for $2.49*.

KFC’s has launched a new dessert, Apple Pie Poppers, which are filled with warm apple pie filling and wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust. Four Apple Pie Poppers cost $2.49.

*Prices and participation may vary

Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KFC launches two new menu items, Saucy Nuggets and Apple Pie Poppers