Kevin Costner Shines In Dramatic First Trailer For ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

The first full trailer for Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga, the sweeping, four-part post-Civil War Western that pulled him away from Yellowstone, is finally here.

Yesterday Warner Bros. released a three-minute trailer for Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, which showcases the fraught expansion and settlement of the American West. With stunning scenery, romance, and a healthy dose of gun fights, the first installment of Costner’s grandiose “passion project” promises to be an unforgettable journey into America’s complicated past. Look closely, and you’ll also see a glimpse of Costner’s youngest son Hayes.

"You and I are standing guard on one of the last great open spaces,” actor Danny Huston says over footage of wagon trains, scenic vistas, and Indigenous warriors. “These people think that if they're tough enough, smart enough, and mean enough, all this will be theirs some day. There's no army of this earth that's gonna stop those wagons coming, little as they're wanted.”

According to the official logline, Horizon: An American Saga “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

History-buff Costner writes, directs, and stars alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Tatanka Means, Danny Huston, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Giovanni Ribisi, and more.

It’s a massive undertaking, one that Costner spent 30 years trying to get off the ground, going as far as mortgaging one of his beachfront properties to help finance the project.

“When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four,” the Oscar-winner joked during a moderated discussion about the trailer, per The Hollywood Reporter. “So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be. There’s a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will. We don’t know much about him, except that he has some skills he’d like to put behind him and this town ends up needing those stills desperately … Too often, it’s just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy.”

“We have a lot of Westerns that aren’t good too because they get simplified [but] this isn’t Disneyland,” Costner continued. “These are real lives. People just making their way, women just trying to keep their families clean and fed … I’m drawn to that. I’m always gonna get to my gunfight, but I’m drawn to the little things that people had to endure. So to me, Horizon was worth holding on to because I just felt like I wanted to tell it. It grew and it grew and it grew until suddenly I realized that I just had to make it, and I had to look to myself financially to do it — which is not the smartest thing. But I count on the movie speaking louder than anything I can say.”

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is set to premiere in theaters on June 28, 2024. Chapter 2 will follow quickly, hitting theaters August 16, 2024. The second two films are reportedly still in production.



Read the original article on Southern Living.