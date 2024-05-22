Kevin Badgley, Missouri Department of Conservation: Native Plants, Hummingbirds, Snakes

Spring Native Plant Sale

Saturday, May 25th, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Drop by any time at this free event to purchase native plants for your landscaping needs. Vendors will offer hardy plants native to Missouri and will provide information about the benefits of planting native species. Or pre-order the native plants for your landscaping needs and they will be available for you to pick up. Please check with the MO Wildflower Nursery and Ozark Soul to see what is available and pre-purchase your native plants.

Naturalist Notes: Hummingbirds

Wednesday, May 22nd, 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Location: Virtual (Online only)

Join Naturalist Morgan Wyatt to discover which hummingbirds visit Missouri, their habits, which plants attract them, and the best ways to maintain hummingbird feeders. Naturalist Notes is a regular program where a naturalist showcases one of their favorite nature topics. Please include a valid email address when you register so we can send you a virtual program link. This program will not be recorded. All ages welcome but this program is designed for ages 10 and up.

Amphibians and Reptiles: Snakes of Missouri Webinar

Tuesday, May 28th, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Location: Virtual (Online only)

What’s scaly? Some people think are scary? Can quickly scurry? Snakes! Most snakes in Missouri are harmless and play an important role in our ecosystems. Join us to learn more about these often-misunderstood reptiles and see live snakes during this webinar.

Amphibians and Reptiles: Snakes Alive!

Friday, May 31st, 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Location: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

See live snakes at the Shoal Creek Center. Most snakes in Missouri are harmless and play an important role in our ecosystems. Join us to learn more about these often-misunderstood reptiles and see snakes in person.

