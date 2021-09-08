Kerry Washington proudly rocks natural hair in revealing white dress: ‘Break all the rules’

Kerry Washington is glowing!

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress shared several photos of herself rocking natural curls and a revealing white dress by luxury fashion brand Mônot.

"Break all the rules. #OverDressed #UnderBoob #WhiteAfterLaborDay #BeYou," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to share their awe of the star's beauty.

"Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh SHUT. IT. DOWWWWWNNNNNNNNNN," Yvonne Orji said.

"Gorgeous and I looooove the hair!" Uzo Aduba noted.

"DAMN," Charlize Theron praised.

"That is just fabulous!" a fan wrote.

"This hair is life," a commenter added.

The Little Fires Everywhere star is known for rocking her natural hair in photoshoots and on red carpets. In an interview with Allure in 2017, the mother of two admitted that her hair was more than a fashion statement.

“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to,” Washington said.

Talking to Today in 2018, the star further explained the importance of setting an example for children by practicing self-love.

"You want to make sure you’re modeling self-love and unconditional self-love. I love myself no matter what way I choose to wear my hair that day. I love my hair. Women are so lucky who have textured hair. You can wear it straight or curly,” Washington noted. “The most important thing we can do as women to empower our daughters is to do the homework on ourselves. What we do is more important is more than what we say. You can say to a child they have to love themselves. But until you can embody that truth and live it, what you’re saying is much less important. For me, it’s about living with as much self-love and self-respect as I’m able to.”