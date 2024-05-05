Kentucky Derby 150 is over: What to do if your flight home get delayed or canceled

Kentucky Derby 150 has come and gone.

Maybe you're headed home a little richer thanks to some skilled betting. Or maybe you're headed home a bit lighter in the wallet but with memories to last.

Either way, you're headed home from Kentucky and the last thing you want to deal with is an airline flight delay or cancellation. While annoying, some air travelers out of Louisville may inevitably face unexpected travel issues out of their control.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation released some consumer protections that will help impacted travelers in the future. Some key points include an automatic cash refund, which will go into effect in six months.

But for now, if the impacted traveler is you, here are some tips to help you stay aware and make the best of an undesirable situation.

Should I download my airline's app?

An Allegiant Airlines jet prepared for takeoff at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Feb. 9, 2024

Downloading your airline's app at least a week before travel will allow you to start getting notifications, including if your flight is experiencing any delays or cancellations closer to your actual travel date.

The airline apps can also assist with rebooking and enable you to contact customer service, when necessary, the Detroit Free Press previously reported.

In the event you need to rebook, take a moment to consider your options.

Teresa Murray, who directs the Consumer Watchdog office for U.S. PIRG, a nonprofit advocacy group, that has highlighted consumer complaints and advocated for more passenger protections previously told the Detroit Free Press, also part of the USA TODAY Network, that you don't want to rebook on a different flight that could trigger more delays down the road. It's important to note that more connections can lead to more delays.

What airline travel problems may I encounter?

An Allegiant Airlines jet rolled down the runway during takeoff at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Feb. 9, 2024

Delays are a main travel concern for flyers.

To anticipate delays, consider using freely available tools such as FlightAware.com. This website allows travelers to search for their specific flight the day before departure as well as throughout the day leading up to the flight. There is even a feature that allows travelers to see where their plane is in the present moment and if it is on schedule.

While cancelations prove rare — with less than 2% of flights canceled across the 10 largest U.S. airlines in 2023, according to the Air Travel Consumer Report issued in March by the U.S. Department of Transportation — tools like FlightAware allow travelers to prepare in advance of cancelation and start formulating a plan to keep their travel on schedule as much as possible.

What are your rights as an airline passenger?

De-icing solution is sprayed over a Delta flight at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Monday, January 15, 2024

If you face a small delay of a half hour, you may not be entitled to much.

But if facing significant and controllable travel burdens, travelers may be eligible for things such as free rebooking, meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, rebooking on another airline, and in some cases, cash compensation.

We hate to rain on your parade, but weather is considered an uncontrollable factor, and many airline policies don't directly apply to weather-related events. However, don't let this stop you from politely asking the airline staff if you can be rebooked to another flight if you face delays or cancelations due to weather.

The U.S. DOT offers a dashboard, the Airline Customer Service Dashboard, where flyers can see what they may be eligible for in the event of significant delays or cancelations. The dashboard is focused on the 10 largest airlines and can be a good tool for comparing airline policies as well.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What should you do if your flight is delayed or canceled? What to know