This Kentucky county, 'dry' just weeks ago, now welcomes new bourbon distillery

Just weeks after voters approved a measure to fully allow alcohol sales and production in Garrard County, it's now welcoming its first commercial distillery since the 1800s.

Garrard County Distilling Co., which is owned by Atlanta-based spirits company Staghorn, has stepped into Kentucky's booming bourbon industry and begun production in Lancaster, 30 miles to the south of Lexington. The $250 million bourbon project sits on a 210-acre site is expected to produce up to 150,000 barrels of bourbon per year and bring more than 60 new jobs to the area.

"We see Garrard County Distilling Co. as a real opportunity to not only grow our economy, but to share our central Kentucky heritage with folks from around the world … over a glass of whiskey, of course," Lancaster Mayor Michael Gaffney said in a statement.

Garrard County was considered "moist" with sales only allowed in Lancaster until voters approved wet status in November 2023. Once a prominent railroad hub for hemp, flour and whiskey, about 10 small distilleries operated in the area in the 19th century.

Today, the grounds in Lancaster will be home to a 50,000-square-foot distillery as well as two rick houses. Future plans call for as many as 24 aging warehouses by 2030.

A visitor center with a tasting room and restaurant is scheduled to open by the end of this year, and the company already has 17,000 barrels of sourced bourbon aging on site.

This new age distillery promises to tap into Kentucky resources for production. The company will use limestone-rich water from the historic Lancaster Public Spring aquifer, which was first tapped by settlers in 1776. Staghorn is sourcing proprietary yeast and grain from within 50 miles of the distillery.

“Staghorn’s investment is a welcome addition to the Lancaster and Garrard County communities, as well as to Kentucky’s booming tourism sector," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Behsear in a statement. "I want to thank the company’s leadership for their vision to grow in the commonwealth, contributing to Kentucky’s position as the bourbon capital of the world.”

Kentucky bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry that generates 22,500 jobs with an annual payroll topping $1.23 billion, according to data from the Kentucky Distillers Association.

The Kentucky bourbon industry has grown rapidly around the greater Lexington area and is inching east in recent years. Lexington-based Fresh Bourbon and RD1 Spirits have both joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in the past two years. In Pike County, Brothers Wright Distilling Co. is expected to open a distillery in an abandoned coal mine by the end of 2024.

Blue Run Spirits, which is most recognized by its chic butterfly logo, also has a distillery in the works in Georgetown.

