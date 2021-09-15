Kelsea Ballerini poses in yellow bikini as she celebrates birthday: ‘You gorgeous talented woman’

Kelsea Ballerini is ringing in 28 surrounded by loved ones ... on a yacht!

On Wednesday, the country songstress shared several photos of herself having some fun in the sun sporting a yellow bikini. She also included several videos with one showing her being lead into a surprise by her husband Morgan Evans inside the boat where friends were waiting.

"Twenty eight thank you for making it so special @morganevansmusic," Ballerini captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes while noting her impact.

"Happy birthday, you gorgeous talented woman!!" Reese Witherspoon said.

"Love this and you! Happy 28th. You deserve it all!!!" Shane McAnally praised.

"Happy Birthday Kelsea!!!!" Karen Fairchild wrote.

"Your songs pulled me through many emotions of chemo treatments! And seeing you in concert was an honor! You are incredible. Happy birthday beautiful woman you deserve so much and more!!" a fan added.

"Hope you had the best birthday ever gorgeous!!" someone commented.

Last month, Ballerini posed in unretouched underwear photos for a campaign for Aerie. She shared one of the images on Instagram and used the caption to share her excitement around the campaign.

"Honestly, if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching...I woulda...but I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle. vulnerable? yes, but happy. thanks @aerie for having me along for the reallll ride," she wrote.

Throughout her career, she has been open about the importance of self-love and being real with her fans. In an interview with People in August, Ballerini opened up about her own struggles with self-esteem.

"I've really found that for me, finding the things that make me feel confident and rooted that I can go to on days where I wake up and I'm not wanting to be in my skin. Then I'm like, 'Do a workout that makes you feel strong. Go write a song that makes you feel empowered and smart," she said. "Having those things for each person is super important to find."