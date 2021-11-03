Kelly Rowland stuns in leopard print dress: 'U just wanted to break the internet'

Kelly Rowland is "purrr"-fection.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer shared a short video of herself wearing a sexy leopard print dress that featured a low-cut neckline. She paired the look with leopard print heels, gold jewelry and a bold red lip.

Kelly Rowland is turning heads with her latest Instagram post. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Rowland flirted with the camera as a fan tousled her hair. "Purrr," she captioned the post.

Countless celebrity friends flooded the comments in awe of the star's look.

"Wait a damn minute‼️‼️ u just wanted to break the internet today!!!" Lala Anthony said.

"GORGEOUS," Chloe Bailey wrote.

"I meeaaannn don’t hurt’em soooo bad," Yvonne Orji added.

"Wowow I literally said wow out loud!" Natasha Bedingfield noted.

"Yessss baby," Tina Lawson commented.

This is far from the first time the "Dilemma" singer turned heads. Rowland regularly shares photos of herself in stunning looks, including a red feathered one-shoulder gown by Marcell Von Berlin that she wore to the premiere of the new film The Harder They Fall.

But Rowland isn't all high glamour – she's also big on self-care. In an interview with Yahoo Life, she opened up about how she manages stress.

"For me, it's meditation, it's breathing and it’s counting. If I feel myself getting too worked up, I literally have to either count backwards or forwards and it helps to kind of take my mind off of everything. I actually practice that with my son and we do it together," she said.

In addition to meditation, she noted the ways she pampers herself when she is looking to wind down.

"I love getting in the bathtub," she said. "I love having candles around me, and flowers always calm me for some reason, but I love a nice relaxing bath and I listen to music. My bath will be covered in rose petals and salts, and I love bubbles. I love a good bath salt, something to relax the body even more. Lavender oils, milk, all these different things."

