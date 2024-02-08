Kelly Ripa’s secret to frizz-free hair can be yours for as little as $9

We could all use a bit more beauty sleep right about now — and we have a solution for under $10. Actually, we got the idea from someone who knows about looking refreshed in the morning: Kelly Ripa. The co-host of Live with Kelly and Mark counts on silk pillowcases to keep her tresses smooth for the camera. Amazon has one highly rated option that's très affordable at as little as just $9 right now, a sweet 30% savings.

Why is this a good deal?

If you've shopped around for silk pillowcases, you might have noticed they can be a bit expensive — as much as $69 each, and that's the "on sale" price! Meanwhile, you can get one of these highly rated options for as little as $9, down from $13 (now as much as 30% off with an on-page coupon). That means you could outfit the entire family with silk pillowcases for the price of one single case elsewhere. Good hair days for all your loved ones? We think that's definitely worth the buy. Plus, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen to date for these fan faves.

Why do I need this?

Silk pillowcases are a beauty secret celebs like Kristen Bell and Victoria Beckham swear by. Unlike cotton varieties, silk pillowcases don't absorb moisture from your face while you sleep. That means all your expensive anti-aging night creams stay on your face to do their jobs instead of ending up on — or even in — your pillow.

They're gentle on your hair, too — there's no friction when you toss and turn (cotton can leave you in tangles). And that's exactly why Ripa started using them. In 2015, she did a Facebook video on set with Jon Hamm explaining what they do for her: "I sleep on a silk pillowcase because when I first cut my hair, I'd wake up in the morning with crazy bedhead all over the place," she told Hamm. "My hair stylist said, 'You gotta get a silk pillowcase because it will keep your hair under control and your face won't wrinkle.'"

This pillowcase has a zipper closure to help your pillows stay put while you sleep. It's soft and durable and the easy-on, easy-off design lets you quickly toss the pillowcases in the wash when needed. Best of all, it's available in four sizes and a massive range of colors — from classic silver grey and beige to bold coral and dark green — so you'll almost certainly find an option that matches your bedroom decor to a T.

Jack the Ripa: Make Kelly's morning-fresh look yours with a silk pillowcase. (Getty)

What reviewers say

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers are already devotees of this silky snuggler, with many gushing about how their hair and face look in the morning.

Other reviewers said they help keep their fine hair tangle-free: "My thinning hair is very fragile and this pillowcase didn't allow it to get tangled and break off so easily!" gushed one satisfied sleeper.

"I have a $100 silk pillowcase and like this almost as well," wrote another rave reviewer. "Held my hair from looking so messed up in the morning and keeps deep wrinkles from my face."

“Keeps my smooth silky hair from getting bunched up & dry during sleep,” a happy shopper shared. “Really nice on my face too. Keeps moisture in your skin instead of draining it like rough cotton cases.”

It takes a little extra care to wash these, but users say it's worth the effort. "My wavy & frizzy hair is noticeably less oily, and easier to manage," wrote an overjoyed reviewer. "Handwashing isn't my favorite, but it only takes a few minutes to wash and rinse it in a bowl. Then I let it drip dry, hanging over the bathtub. It dries faster than I imagined. I save time fixing my hair, so it's worth having to hand launder my pillowcase."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

