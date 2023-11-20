Keep things caffeinated with this top-rated Keurig — it's just $50 for Black Friday (that's 50% off)

Can't wait until Black Friday kicks off on November 24th? Well, you're in luck, because it's actually starting a week early. Wait, what? That's right — Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off! Navigating the biggest sales holiday of the year can be overwhelming, but you can count on us shopping experts to steer you in the right direction. By comparing retailers, checking price histories and taking countless reviews from verified shoppers into account, we're able to separate the fab from the flops.

On that note, here's one of the Amazon Black Friday appliance deals we're currently eyeing. If you're still waiting for that water to boil or watching your drip coffee maker slowly torture you while you struggle to keep your eyes open, it's Keurig to the rescue. You'll get your caffeine fix in under a minute with this K-Compact coffee maker, which won't take up too much precious real estate on your counter — and it just so happens to be one of the Keurig styles currently marked down during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

You'll want to make sure you check out our guide to all things Black Friday for even more deals and expert shopping advice. Happy saving!

Why is it a good Black Friday deal?

Aside from Prime Day, when it was just a few bucks cheaper, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the top-rated coffee maker — it's 50% off! And just think of how much cash it'll save you now that you don't have to shell out $5 to get your morning joe at Starbucks anymore. (Note: The black, red and teal models are currently priced at $50, but it also comes in gray for a bit more.)

Why do I need this?

This little K-Compact coffee maker is simple to use, easy to clean and fits nicely on your counter. Measuring in at just over eight inches wide, it's ideal for kitchens with limited space.

Great for getting out of the house quickly in the morning, this single-serve wonder will brew whatever hot beverage you fancy — your favorite flavors, decaf, tea, you name it. Just fill the tank, add a convenient K-cup, select your mug size (6-, 8- or 10-ounce) and brew. Those days of leaving wasted coffee behind, lingering on your counter until you come home to dump it and clean the pot, are over. This baby brews right into your mug. The tank holds 36 ounces of water, so you and your whole fam can get their octane without having to refill with each serving.

Need it to go? No problem. The drip tray slides right out, so you can fit that taller travel mug right in to collect your precious joe without issue. This little machine is also perfect for the office, home or away. No more running to the kitchen when you can keep one right by your desk.

Get the perfect cup in an instant. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I like this model," shared a happy sipper. "It is compact and it works perfectly for me ... a one-cup-a-day coffee drinker! Of course, you can make many more than one cup back to back. Great space-saver on this one!"

"I love the convenience of an 'as you want' cup," wrote another satisfied shopper. "This compact [model] is ideal for me; not too much space ... Most important: It is good coffee, quick. Enjoy!"

"I love how fast it makes a cup of coffee, and the quality is good too," a final fan chimed in. "Only issue is the noise it makes when making coffee, but I can deal with it for a cup of coffee in the morning. Super easy to use!"

And if you'd like a few more options when brewing your beverage of choice, the Keurig K-Elite is on sale for over 40% off:

"So many amazing features!" exclaimed a Keurig convert. "My favorite has to be the iced coffee option! It comes out perfect every time and ready to drink! I prefer dark roasts without cream and sugar, so the 'strong' feature for hot coffee really helps the coffee stand out. The water heats up in just a couple minutes, but it also has day and night timers if you want to have a pre-set time for your water to start heating up. The temperature settings are easy to adjust, too. This is a very versatile machine that can give everyone in the house what they want!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

