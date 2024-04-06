This is how you can keep your pets safe during the April 8 eclipse

As the April 8 eclipse draws closer and warnings not to stare at the sun abound, many are wondering: What do you have to do to protect your pets from the eclipse?

No glasses needed

First off, don’t worry, said the American Kennel Club’s chief veterinary officer, Jerry Klein. Dogs naturally avoid looking directly at the sun, so there’s no need to run out and buy them eclipse glasses, said Klein.

"In nature, staring at the sun would cause them to be vulnerable because it would affect (harm) their vision and they could become prey,” Klein said.

Serabi Francis watches the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse with the family dog, Sozin, by her side. The family traveled from East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to Hopkinsville, Kentucky to catch totality.

But that doesn’t mean caution isn’t necessary. The only study on the effects of a solar eclipse on a dog’s vision happened way back in 1932, said Klein. So we don’t have a handle on what kind of harm can be done. But their eyes function like ours, so the eclipse poses the same dangers when it comes to looking at the sun.

Don’t try to share the event with your pet and make them look up — not even wearing eclipse glasses, he said.

Watch for stress

A dog tries on a pair of solar eclipse glasses at Rockford Park on Monday afternoon.

"They relate so much, so closely to their pet parents," Klein said. "T"here have been studies where they can read our facial expressions and things like that and some dogs are very sensitive to the words you say and the tone you use,"

For this reason, people reacting to the eclipse would be more likely to stress a dog out than the event itself. Hiding, whining, panting and pacing are all signs your pooch needs a place to calm down, according to the AKC.

Take them someplace quiet if you see these signs. Distract them with their favorite treats and reach out to a vet if they remain agitated.

Avoid crowds

Heading out to an eclipse event? Crowds can overwhelm pets. In some cases it may be kinder to leave them at home.

“I cringe sometimes when people take dogs to street festivals because not every dog enjoys crowds and they're not all socialized in the same general way. So some dogs may already be anxious with the sounds and sights of other people and things going on, let alone the eclipse,” said Klein.

If you do head out with your pup, keep them comfortable. Have water on hand, give them some space and keep them on a leash.

Sings of trouble

While it’s unlikely that pets will stare into the sun, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers the following signs of eye damage: squinting, closing one eye, or pawing at their eyes, redness, inflammation, cloudiness, watery eyes or discharge. Contact your veterinarian as soon as possible if you notice these symptoms.

“As with humans, it’s important to take the necessary precautions with a solar eclipse to ensure your pets are safe and stress-free during this astronomical event,” said Lori Bierbrier, senior medical director, ASPCA Community Medicine.

That goes for cats, too

Assume the same dangers exist for cats. As far as crowds, “Most cats are indoor cats and most people wouldn't be bringing their cats,” Klein said, adding that outside cats will simply seek shelter in circumstances where they don't feel secure.

In the end, most pets will do better at home, in the safety of their own environments. So “think twice before you include them.”

That way, you can enjoy the phenomenon and the festivities and then they can feel secure and more comfortable at home," said Klein.

