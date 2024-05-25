KC-area pools & waterparks opening up for the season. See when you can go for a swim

Memorial Day weekend is here, and that marks the opening of Kansas City’s many pools and splash pads.

New this year and opening this weekend are Blue Surf Bay, a Blue Springs waterpark that took more than four years to complete and features a 40-foot-water slide, and Sar-Ko-Par Aquatics Center, Lenexa’s $15 million renovation of the former Indian Trails Aquatic Center.

Here’s when local pools and splash pads open around the Kansas City area, how much they cost and their daily hours.

Kansas City pools

Kansas City’s two water parks, The Bay Water Park and The Springs Aquatic Center, will be open for the summer from Saturday through Sept. 2.

The Bay Water Park, 7101 Longview Road, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. every day until school starts. After school starts, the aquatic center will only open on weekends. Admission is $6 for kids under 48 inches tall, $8 for everybody 48 inches and taller, and $7 for seniors.

The Springs Aquatic Center, 9400 N. Congress Ave., will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. After school starts, the aquatic center will be open on weekends only. Admission is $8 for kids under 48 inches tall, $11 for visitors 48 inches and taller, and $9 for seniors.

These five outdoor pools also open Saturday. Their hours are noon to 7 p.m. every day through Aug. 18, and it costs $5:

Kansas City has nine splash pads open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day: Blue Valley Park, Douglas Park, Gillham Park, Harmony Park, Longview Tract, Lykins Square, Parade Park, Spring Valley Park and Sunnyside Park.

Kids circle around the vortex at the Springs Aquatic Center in Kansas City, North.

Johnson County pools

The Fairway city pool, 6136 Mission Road, is open Saturday through Sept. 2.

The pool’s hours shift while it’s open for the season:

Opening day through Aug. 12: noon to 8 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays, when it closes at 7 p.m.

Aug. 13 to Sept. 2: 4-8 p.m. Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $6 for Fairway residents and $9 for nonresidents; kids 2 and under are free.

The Leawood Aquatic Center, 10601 Lee Blvd., opens Saturday for the summer. Daily admission is $7 for Leawood residents and $10 for non-residents.

The pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Leawood Aquatic Center. 10601 Lee Blvd.

In addition to Sar-Ko-Par Aquatics Center, Ad Astra Pool and Flat Rock Creek Pool also open Saturday in Lenexa. Admission at these two pools is $6 for residents, $9 for nonresidents, and kids 2 and under are free.

Admission for Sar-Ko-Par Aquatics Center is $9 for residents, $12 for nonresidents, and kids 2 and under are free.

Merriam’s outdoor pool at its community center, 6040 Slater St., and opens on Memorial Day. The indoor pool is open yearround.

Admission for residents is $9 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors. Admission for nonresidents is $11 for adults and $9 for kids and seniors.

The Mission Family Aquatic Center, 5930 W. 61st St., opens Saturday. The pool and splash pads are open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $8, and kids 2 and under are free.

Every pool in Olathe opens Memorial Day weekend. Black Bob Bay, 14570 W. 151st St., opens Saturday and will be open daily from 12:30 to 7 p.m., while the rest open Monday:

Frontier Pool, 15909 W. 127th St.: open daily from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

Mill Creek Pool, 320 E. Poplar St.: open 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:30-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Oregon Trail Pool, 1750 W. Dennis Ave.: open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents, $5 for seniors, and kids 2 and under are free.

All other pools open Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 27.

Black Bob Bay in Olathe.

Each outdoor pool in Overland Park opens Sunday:

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center: 11950 Lowell Ave.

Stonegate Pool: 9701 Antioch Road

Bluejacket Pool: 10101 Bond St.

Young’s Pool: 8421 W. 77th St.

Admission at all four pools is $8, and they are open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

The city’s splash pads — Roe Park, Sapling Grove Park and Thompson Park — are also open.

Prairie Village’s pool, 7711 Delmar Ave., opens Saturday and will be open until Sept. 4.

The pool is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day through Aug. 4. The pool hours change to 2-8 p.m from Monday through Friday from Aug. 5 to 12, and the weekend hours stay the same. The hours are shortened to 4:30-8 p.m. during the weekdays of Aug. 14-Sept. 4, and the weekend hours remain the same.

Daily admission is $10 for residents and nonresidents. Residents can buy summer passes for $60 and nonresidents can buy passes from $90.

Roeland Park’s Aquatic Center, 4843 Rosewood Drive, opens Saturday.

The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. every day until Sept. 12. Admission is $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents, while kids 2 and under are free.

Shawnee’s Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center, 5800 King Ave., opens Saturday and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center, 13805 Johnson Drive, opens Thursday. The pool will be open 12:30-8 p.m. on weekdays and 12:30-6 p.m. on weekends.

Admission to each pool is $6 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. Kids under 1 are half-priced.

Jackson County

Blue Springs’ Blue Surf Bay Waterpark, 425 N.E. Mock Ave. opens Friday. The outdoor pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through the summer.

Its indoor pool hours are:

5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

A daily pass costs $9 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

Independence’s Adventure Oasis Water Park, 2100 S. Hub Drive, opens Saturday.

The water park will be open noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on holidays.

It costs $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Summit Waves, 120 S.W. Blue Parkway, opens Saturday in Lee’s Summit for the summer season through Aug. 18.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Admission for residents is $11, nonresidents are $15, and kids 3 and under are free. Tickets must be bought online.

The city’s three splash pads — Howard Park, Lea McKeighan Park and Miller J. Fields Park — are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Summit Waves, 120 S.W. Blue Parkway.

Grandview’s indoor pool, The View Community Center, 13500 Byars Road, is open yearround.

The city’s splash pads at The View and at John Anderson Park will be open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

The View splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The John Anderson Park splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day.

Outside temperatures must be 75 degrees for the splash park to open.

Clay County

Gladstone’s outdoor pool, 7011 N. Holmes in Central Park, opens for the season Saturday

The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends. Admission is $10, and kids 3 and younger are free.

The Liberty Community Center’s outdoor pool opens Memorial Day and is open through Labor Day weekend. The center’s two indoor pools are also open yearround.

Day passes to the community center, which include access to all four pools, are $9.50 for youth, $12.50 for adults, and $10.75 for seniors. Hours have not been released for the outdoor pool yet.

Liberty’s two splash pads — Ruth Moore Park and City Park — open at the same time as the outdoor pool.

North Kansas City’s splash pad at Dagg Park, 2000 Iron St., opens this weekend and will be open through Labor Day weekend. The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Platte County

The outdoor pool at the Riverside Community Center, 4498 N.W. High Drive, opens Saturday and will be open through Aug. 18. It’s a shorter season this year due to renovations that start in the fall, which will expand the pool, renovate facilities and add other amenities, according to the City of Riverside.

The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $3 for visitors ages 12 and up, $2 for visitors ages 3-11, and free for children ages 2 and younger.

Wyandotte County

The Bonner Springs Aquatic Park, 1200 S. 134th St., opens Saturday. The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. through Aug. 11 every day, with lap swimming before opening.

Admission is $6 per person and $3 for kids 2 and under.

Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro Blvd. in Kansas City, Kansas, opens Saturday.

The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays this summer, and admission is $1.

The city’s three spray parks — Eisenhower Park, Pierson Park and Heathwood Park — are also open.