Katy Perry stuns in orange latex outfit for Season 20 of 'American Idol': ‘Mama ain’t here to play’

Katy Perry is serving!

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer shared several photos of herself in an orange latex bustier and skirt by LaQuan Smith, plus nude heels, to commemorate 20 years of American Idol, where she serves as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. One picture shows all the judges with host Ryan Seacrest, posing with a cake.

"Year 20 is underway and mama ain’t here to play," she captioned the post.

Fans praised the star's beauty with comments like, "Of course you're out here looking like a whole goddess," "Looking so hot mom," "Looking lovely baby girl," and "YOU’RE SO STUNNING MY GIRL."

Perry has proven to be a fan of latex ensembles — as well as someone able to pull off the looks. In May, she sported a red latex wrap dress and black latex thigh-high heels during an episode of American Idol.

She also wore a blue latex dress on another episode of the show back in April that featured the return of former judge Paula Abdul. During a video she posted to Instagram prior to the show, the sound of her dress could clearly be heard as she moved, prompting her to explain, "and if you think that I'm farting on live television, I'm not. It's just gonna be my dress."

In addition to celebrating American Idol's milestone, the "Teenage Dream" singer has her own news to celebrate. Earlier this year it was announced that Perry, along with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Celine Dion, would be beginning Las Vegas residencies this year, with Perry's kicking off in December. In an interview with Variety for its 2021 "Power of Women" issue, she gushed about her excitement.

“It is literally larger than life,” she said. “Think: Super Bowl, but supersized. … This isn’t the next tour, next record, next era. This is an accumulation of everything. It’s probably the weirdest [show] I’ve ever done. Its humor is dark. It’s a little wrong — but a good wrong.”