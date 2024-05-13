Kansas City flower shops celebrate busy Mother’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mother’s Day weekend is one of the year’s busiest weekends for flower shops.

Preparation is key for flower shops to ensure that orders are delivered and that every customer who walks in the door looking for a special bouquet for mom finds what they need.

It’s a busy weekend but one that many in the floral industry look forward to.

“In the floral industry, Mother’s Day is one of our most popular days other than Valentine’s Day,“ Becca Schrag, the Store Manager at Verdant in the Crossroads, said. “There’s a saying that everyone has a mother; not everyone has a lover. So everyone comes in today either with their mom or on their way. So it’s been a really great weekend.”

In addition to the Mother’s Day weekend rush, Verdant had plenty of people stopping by for graduation flowers too.

“All of the shopkeepers are here prepping flowers the whole week,” Schrag explained. “So we get all of our flowers, and we start designing. Flowers are being brought to us by farmers. So it’s just a busy week, everyone hands on deck.”

Schrag said it’s both a busy and rewarding weekend.

“It’s just so fun to see people spend their life moments here with us from people that are going to be new moms and multi-generational families,” Schrag explained. “It’s just a really beautiful week to spend together.”

Sunshine Flowers, a plant nursery in Kansas City, Kansas, prepares for Mother’s Day weekend weeks in advance.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling because you get to interact with a lot of people who are just happy to see spring be here, and see something pretty and the sunshine,” Sunshine Flowers Co-Owner Jerry Cammisano said.

“As you see, the place is still full. So it’s been a gradual buildup of product for the last month or so, with the high point being Mother’s Day weekend and everything being full for that time,” Cammisano said.

Sunshine Flowers prepares for the additional customers who plan to buy and plant spring flowers on Mother’s Day weekend.

Cammisano said a lot of their work includes maintaining and caring for the different plant products they sell.

“I gear up for these types of things, and then that’s kind of what my high points are: getting ready, getting prepared, pulling it off, doing a good job and then going on to the next one,” Cammisano said. “Like I said, next we will be in fireworks mode, and it’s like everything we do in two months, we do in one week for fireworks.”

