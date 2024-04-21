Kahaluu teacher and ice cream vendor wins 'Joy Driver of the Year'

Apr. 21—Zoe Green, a special education teacher and ice cream vendor in Kahaluu, has won the $20, 000 grant from Good Humor.

Green was one of in the running for the prize against other competitors that sell ice cream in Michigan, Florida, New York and New Jersey.

After online votes were tallied, Green was named Good Humor "Joy Driver of the Year."

"Thanks to all fans and consumers who voted for their favorite ice cream vendor, " said Good Humor in an announcement. "We've awarded Zoe with the $20, 000 grant to continue to spread joy among her community and improve her ice cream vending business."

Green, who teaches at King Intermediate School, decided one hot, muggy summer day to put a generator and a cooler on a trailer and hook it up to an e-bike to sell frozen treats around the neighborhood.

She said she was inspired by her own fond memories of growing up with the "Manapua Man." She sells ice cream, shave ice and other treats, mostly on weekends and holidays.

The greatest reward, she said, is seeing the smiles on people's faces as she rides by.

The contest originally had a pool of more than 200 applicants, with 16 selected as semifinalists each receiving a $5, 000 grant. The final five submitted online videos, with votes received until the end of last Sunday. Good Humor, an ice cream company owned by Unilever, launched the grant program to help ice cream truck drivers and pushcart operators sustain their business year-round.

"The worry of a potential future without the ice cream truck and cart would be devastating—as nearly two-thirds Americans would be upset if ice cream trucks and carts became a thing of the past, " said Good Humor.

Green plans to upgrade to something larger than her bike but says she still intends to keep it simple.