Justin Webb and the trans row causing a ‘meltdown’ at the BBC

It is not, on the face of it, a particularly controversial statement. Justin Webb, the long-time presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, was discussing new rules banning transgender competitors from taking part in women’s international chess tournaments and said “trans women, in other words males”.

By attempting to clarify one aspect of a knotty subject last August, Webb inadvertently opened a can of worms that has sparked an “absolute meltdown” – in the words of a senior insider – in the BBC newsroom.

The incident also calls into question how the BBC, which is currently desperate to burnish its credentials for impartiality and balance, deals with complaints about its editorial output.

A zealous listener picked up on Webb’s words and lodged a complaint, accusing Webb, 63, of compromising the corporation’s strict impartiality rules. The BBC complaints procedure whirred into action and, a couple of weeks ago, delivered its verdict. Webb, it decided, was guilty as charged. His words, the Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) decreed, “gave the impression of endorsing one viewpoint in a highly controversial area.”

BBC sources say that the ruling has gone down like a cup of cold sick, especially among prominent female presenters. Senior BBC women have written to Tim Davie, the director-general, in their droves to express dismay at the way Webb has been treated. They claim that Webb only stated a fact: although gender identity is largely a social construct, biological sex is immutable and cannot be changed.

One wrote: “Clear statement of fact is not ‘one viewpoint’ and the fact that it is ‘a highly controversial area’ makes it more important to be factual, not less. If the BBC is to censure journalists for being factual we are slipping into very dangerous waters. Once we’ve decided to dispense with public trust we have nothing left.”

The BBC has long struggled with how to cover transgender stories, as staff clash in the newsroom and social media users criticise the corporation’s output. It was forced to admit that a 2021 online article claiming some lesbians feel pressured into sex by trans women did not meet its standards on accuracy after more than 10,000 complained about it.

The ECU ruling on Webb came in the same week that the BBC was criticised for the way it reported on the conviction of Scarlet Blake, a trans woman who murdered a man in Oxford and live streamed killing a cat with a blender. Broadcast items about the case referred to Blake only as a woman, with no mention of the killer being transgender.

“Why is it that we have said that a cat torturer and murderer is a woman, which is plainly involving ourselves in a controversy? You can argue that she is, but lots of people say she is not,” says a senior BBC journalist. “Now, we are saying that we can’t – or are we saying that? What are we saying? It is absolutely, utterly chaotic.” The BBC has since said that it accepts that the fact Blake is transgender “should have been included in the report on the News at One on 26 February”.

Defenders of Webb insist he was merely providing clarity on a controversial topic that often confuses listeners. About one-third of people are unsure about what “trans woman” means, according to polling by Murray Blackburn Mackenzie, a self-styled “policy analysis collective”. Some 20 per cent of those surveyed believed that they were born girls.

The presenter, who has hosted Radio 4’s flagship news programme since 2009, made the aside while speaking with Dominic Lawson, the former Sunday Telegraph editor and writer of two books on chess, about the fact that the International Chess Federation banned trans women, who were born male, from competing in women’s chess events amid fears that it could give an unfair advantage.

The BBC recognised almost as soon as the item was broadcast that Webb’s comment could have caused a problem, and swiftly issued a clarification: “The BBC’s style guide states we should generally use the term and pronoun preferred by the person in question, unless there are editorial reasons not to do so. In this case Justin accepts it would have been more accurate to use the term biological male.”

Yet that was not enough for the ECU, which investigated the complaint nonetheless. “A finding against Justin runs the risk of being far more newsworthy than the size of the infraction because he is a very well-known figure and fantastic journalist,” says Mark Damazer, a former Radio 4 controller who hired Webb to present Today.

“The ECU does what it does and runs the risk of amplification. You can see that it might look like breaking a butterfly on the wheel. It is not a huge infraction and raises the question of whether you are making too much of it,” he adds. “From their point of view they have to deal with the case as they see it, and they thought it wasn’t quite enough that the BBC issued this clarifying statement. I might have thought that was enough.”

Webb has told colleagues that he feels he has been “unfairly discriminated against by the BBC” and that he thinks “there is another agenda here”.

The ECU did not interview him about what he had said, nor allowed him any direct input into the inquiry it conducted. Webb is seeking to learn from whom the ECU took advice on the issue. The suspicion, sources suggest, is that the views of trans activists were given undue weight.

Anya Palmer, a barrister at Old Square Chambers who successfully represented tax expert Maya Forstater when she was unfairly sacked from her job at a thinktank for believing that people cannot change their sex, says that part of the BBC’s approach to Webb was unusual. “It seems really odd he wouldn’t even be given the chance to respond to the complaint before they reach any decision. As a matter of basic fairness, he should be able to respond,” she says.

The debacle only serves to highlight the murky world of the corporation’s complaints department, especially as the BBC is usually resistant to accepting that it has broken impartiality rules. Between 2017 and 2022 the BBC received about 1.7 million complaints. It upheld just 126 of these and only 25 of these successful complaints centred on impartiality.

Some back-of-the-fag-packet maths suggests that means for every 65,000 complaints received just one is upheld on the grounds of impartiality. Is that plausible? Especially given that, according to its own research, only 54pc of its audience believes the BBC to be impartial.

The ECU also appears to have acted with unusual haste. It is not unheard of for the corporation to take more than a year to make a judgement on bias complaints; one former BBC News chief says they have been waiting to hear a reply to their own issue since last summer.

The ECU’s verdict in its damning judgement of Justin Webb is telling. Its statement reads: “In relation to impartiality, however, the ECU considered it could only be understood by listeners as meaning that trans women remain male, without qualification as to gender or biological sex.”

The point to note is that this statement from the ECU is not impartial itself. The phrasing the ECU chose makes it clear that in its view sex — that is the biological reality of male and female – is quite separate from gender which in this interpretation is the socially constructed idea of men and women.

Is this an impartial stance? Is the supposed distinction between sex and gender now universally accepted? Clearly it isn’t – it is the nub of the whole controversy.

A senior BBC News insider says: “Does this ruling mean that the BBC now considers that sex and gender are independent of each other? If so, that is an important point and if the BBC is going to report these matters from that standpoint it should definitely make that clear to the audience.”

The Webb debacle raises questions about whether the ECU is fit for purpose when it has already been severely challenged by ministers over bias claims. It is run by Peter Johnston, a no-nonsense Ulsterman who is paid up to £205,000 a year. Davie took direct charge of overseeing complaints late last year after the corporation was widely criticised, including by culture secretary Lucy Frazer, after being inundated with complaints about the BBC’s coverage of the war in Gaza.

Justin Webb with Amol Rajan in the Today studio - PA

“It is a flawed process both ways round. It is flawed to presenters, because they are not allowed to make their case,” says a former BBC News boss. “Equally, most complaints are dismissed. It is neither one thing nor the other.”

It has also highlighted the generational tensions in the BBC newsroom, with some senior journalists alarmed at how newer recruits seem oblivious of their obligation to be even-handed in their coverage of the transgender issue, among others. One says that there may be “a failure in the way BBC journalists are trained”.

Earlier this month, a long-serving BBC journalist wrote in The Spectator, under a nom de plume, despairing the fact that the corporation has set up a new “Verify” unit. The brainchild of BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness, she said it was a reaction to audiences bombarded by disinformation “telling us that amid this noise and sensationalism, they need to see our workings, so we can maintain the trust people have put in the BBC for the last 100 years. People want to know not just what we know (and don’t know), but how we know it”.

BBC Verify is said to employ about 60 journalists. Turness says they all possess wonderful forensic skills that enable them to arrive at truths in which we can all have confidence. So, to keep them gainfully employed, perhaps they might devote themselves to one thorny question. What is a woman?

