And Just Like That… Season 3: Everything We Know

Thankfully, the gods of Max are benevolent, and Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That…, has been renewed for a third season.

The buzzed-about series follows three of the four central SATC ladies as they navigate middle age: Charlotte as a mom returning to work, Miranda quitting drinking and discovering her queerness, and Carrie losing the love of her life to a Peloton and getting back on the dating train. (Samantha’s living in Europe.) The first two seasons received mixed reactions from critics, with a regular sticking point being Carrie’s podcast cohost and Miranda’s nonbinary lover, the comic Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramírez, who is actually a decently written character but painfully unfunny. Ah, well.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast, and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories,” Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on August 22, 2023, two days before the second season finale aired. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the upcoming third season:

Where did we leave off?

Ahead of the season-two finale, Carrie's back with Aidan, but being in a long-distance relationship is causing some issues with his son; Miranda’s getting a divorce and getting over Che; and Charlotte’s working at Victor Garber’s gallery. As for their new friends, Seema has worn some outfits and is hooking up with a diva director, LTW just had a miscarriage, and Nya is also getting a divorce.

Who from the cast is coming back?

We have to imagine the core And Just Like That… cast—Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, and Sarita Chaudry—will return, but has Aidan (John Corbett) served his narrative purposes? TBD.

karen-pittman-sarah-jessica-parker-sarita-choudhury-and-just-like-that-season-2.jpg MAX

Who’s leaving?

It's official: When season three returns, Che Diaz will not. Variety reported on February 26, 2024, that the divisive character has been cut. It had been rumored that Ramírez was being fired from the show after showing support for Palestine on Instagram; however, according to Variety's sources, they were not “fired for their politics or their Instagram presence.” Rather, the sources say that “the Che character had reached a natural conclusion, since their relationship with Miranda had ended.”

On March 22, Deadline announced that Karen Pittman, who played Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of the SATC revival, will be leaving the series due to scheduling conflicts. Pittman also stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and the upcoming series, The Long Long Night.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That,” a Max spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

When will it premiere?

Due to 2023's strikes, production on AJLT was been pushed to later this year, with an expected premiere date in 2025, Variety reports.

This post will be updated.

