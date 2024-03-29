Julia Fox Delivers Edgy Glamour in Patent Leather Knee-High Boots
Julia Fox was spotted leaving an awards show in Los Angeles on Thursday in a head-to-toe black leather. The host of the upcoming “OMG Fashun” competition show, she seemingly used a collar to add an eye-catching detail to her boots.
Styled by longtime collaborator Briana Andalore, Fox is known for her attention-demanding sartorial choices. She often wears clothes made of unconventional or recycled materials to underscore her emphasis on sustainable fashion.
About the shoe
Fox’s shoe featured a pointed toe. To add to the boots, Andalore seemingly added a collar as a leg garter of sorts. It featured a metallic accessory on its end, dangling above the front of the boot. The effect is no doubt a nod to the dominatrix aesthetic that Fox and Andalore have cultivated over the years.
Julia Fox’s shoe style
Fox is set to host the new show “OMG Fashun,” which launches on May 6 and includes noted “Image Architect” Law Roach as well as a selection of guest judges. That hosting gig comes in part because of her head-turning style choices. In the past, Fox has worn spiked sandals made from watches. She’s also sported eight-inch heelless boots.
The thesbian often wears a pointed toe on her shoes, matched with the rest of her look. Boots are also a major go-to for the “Uncut Gems” star. Ahead of the launch of “OMG Fashun,” Andalore is breaking down some of Fox’s most notable looks on the show’s Instagram account.
