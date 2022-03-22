'Voice' alum Jordan Pruitt on postpartum depression: 'I couldn't smile and didn’t know why'

The Voice alum Jordan Pruitt opened up about the ups and downs of life postpartum in a recent Instagram post.

"PP is an ever-evolving journey. Those first 3 months, even though magical, there were lots of tears shed," she wrote.

The singer experienced feelings of guilt for her decision not to breastfeed and struggled to balance motherhood, a business and simple self-care.

"I craved being able to take a long shower without the worry. I felt judged for not breastfeeding. I never really 'took off' work since I'm a business owner," she wrote.

Her postpartum journey was full of highs and lows from the beginning, but she noted that her feelings of depression and anxiety kicked in during the six-month mark.

"I remember my PP depression/anxiety kicked in around 6ish months. I couldn't smile and didn't know why. I didn't sleep a lot thinking she could possibly suffocate in the middle of the night."

These overwhelming feelings of worry and sadness are some of the many symptoms of postpartum depression, according to the Mayo Clinic, as are depressed mood or severe mood swings, excessive crying, difficulty bonding with your baby, insomnia, withdrawing from friends, loss of appetite, overwhelming fatigue, hopelessness and feelings of worthlessness, all of which can last several months or longer if left untreated.

While Pruitt's first year was riddled with tough moments, she's now excited about the future and wouldn't change a thing.

"Motherhood is no joke, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. Even though that first year was the hardest, I am constantly missing those moments. Hearing her giggle for the first time, or just cooking in the kitchen while I carried her on my chest. I cherish it all. I miss it all. I look forward to seeing who she becomes or taking her to a ballet class someday. This life would feel pretty empty without you in it, kid," she wrote.

Pruitt is joined by a long lineup of famous women who have been open and honest about their postpartum realities.

Jamie Chung and Alanis Morissette are just a few well-known mamas who have opened up about their experiences with postpartum depression, helping to reduce the stigma surrounding postpartum depression.

"I think I'm still going through [postpartum depression] to be honest. Some days — some moments — are really great and I try to focus on that. Talking to my friends is really helpful, talking to other parents is extremely helpful and so is staying in touch with therapy," Chung told Yahoo Life in January.

Postpartum depression affects many women, and candid conversations surrounding the condition can help women feel empowered to seek the help they need.

One in seven women may experience postpartum depression, and approximately 70% to 80% of women will experience baby blues, which shares similar symptoms with postpartum depression but only last for a few weeks.

Pruitt, who shares daughter Olivia with fellow The Voice star Brian Fuente, announced her daughter's arrival in a kissy Instagram post in September 2020.

"Olivia West Fuente. Welcome to the world. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude. We are SO in love with you, baby girl," read the caption.

She has also been vocal about other challenging aspects of motherhood, including dealing with the miscarriage of twins, in a snippet of a song posted on Instagram.

In the caption, she expressed her feelings of grief and support for mothers going through something similar during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Week in 2021.

"Someday…I started writing this song while I was miscarrying what was supposed to be twins for Brian and I. To any mother who has lost a child, you are not alone. I feel your pain and heartbreak and still processing what happened. I wanted to post this in honor of it being the beginning of Pregnancy + Infant Loss Awareness Week. Love to each and every one of you out there," she said.

Commenters thanked her for sharing such a vulnerable moment.

"Wow. As someone who has experienced this, I am crying. Thank you, THANK YOU for sharing your story. I know from my own experience that it is not and easy thing to do, but you sharing your experience will help, IS helping, so many women out there. You are so brave for sharing this. You and your family are in my prayers, always," read one comment.

