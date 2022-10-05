These slides might look familiar to you — they were all the rage with the kids this summer — but now they’re quite popular with the older crowd, too, because they’re like walking on marshmallows. Even though summer is over, don't think these delicious slides will serve no purpose in your wardrobe. Let us count the ways that you will wear them this fall and winter: Use them as restorative house shoes after a long day on your feet; pack them on your next vacation to wear around the pool; or buy a neutral color to wear with thick, wool socks. Have we convinced you that you need these? We thought so. And lucky for you, Amazon has the Joomra Pillow Slippers on sale for $20, down from $40 — a 50% discount.

Joomra Joomra Pillow Slippers $20 $40 Save $20 $20 at Amazon Made with EVA material, these cloud slippers have a 1.7-inch thick sole to cushion your feet with every step. They come in 18 different colors and patterns.

Amazon shoppers of all ages are wild about these slides — there are over 11,000 five-star reviews, and counting, that gush about how comfy these shoes are. “HOLY CRAP! These are probably the most comfortable pair of slides I have,” wrote an excited five-star fan. “The cushion is amazing. I slipped out of my Jesus slippers and into these and was elevated in comfort. I love them. You’ll love them.”

That comfort comes from the EVA material that these slides are made with. The foam soles are stacked at 1.7-inches to put as much cushion between your feet and the floor as possible and absorb any shock from impact. They’re also designed for all surfaces with an anti-slip sole to prevent falls on wet or slick floors. But the biggest attraction for Amazon shoppers is how much they prevent a variety of aches and pains.

These slides are where cute meets comfort. (Photo: Amazon)

Foot pain

Most of us have been at home for the last couple of years, which may have been harder on our feet than we expected.

“I’ve been having problems lately when I’m on my feet too long on my hard ceramic tile at home,” a happy shopper shared. “My heels have been cracking, the soles of my feet are killing me, and even my knees have been hurting more than usual. These shoes solved all of those problems. They are so soft, with just the right amount of support. I wear them any time I’m doing housework now and I don’t have the pain I was experiencing before.”

“I’ve had severe plantar fasciitis in one of my heels for two years,” reported a satisfied customer. “Showers were painful and actually dangerous because I was basically standing on one foot. My bare heel on the tile shower floor was excruciatingly painful. Now I wear these in the shower and they are so comfortable…and safer. I should have been wearing these even before my heel pain.”

Knee pain

Our knees shouldn’t go unchecked. They bear a lot of weight and shoppers say these slippers take a lot of pressure off the knees.

“I got these to replace my Nike slides that I’ve had for a long time,” shared a satisfied shopper. “‘Cloud slipper’ is not an exaggeration. As soon as I put them on, the pain that I got in my knees from my old slides were almost gone. Going down the stairs doesn’t hurt my knees as much.”

“I just had knee replacement and I needed a comfortable shoe to wear without tripping or falling,” shared another happy shopper.

Back pain

It’s easy to forget that what we put on our feet can have an impact on our backs.

“I've been having some back pain from poor posture and walking on hard floors barefoot since I work from home,” reported a relieved shopper. “These sandals help alleviate some of the pain. They're super comfy and have a nice thickness to them. I feel like I'm wearing my thick kitchen mats tbh lol. I've never been into 'sliders' but I'm actually pretty happy with these as house slippers.”

But if you just want comfortable shoes to slip on, at a 40% discount, these are what you want to add to cart.

“They are so fluffy!” a rave reviewer wrote. “OMG, it is like walking on air. I wish I looked cooler in them, because I would wear them to church, to work and to bed. It is like walking on those anti-stress mats all day long, and they make me almost two inches taller.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

