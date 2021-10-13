Jonah Hill shares that he’s uncomfortable with all comments about his body: ‘Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful’

Jonah Hill has a message for everyone commenting on his body.

The Wolf of Wall Street star took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to post a note to his followers, which reads, “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [heart emoji] good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and it doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

Famous followers like Tess Holliday cheered Hill on, with the model — who has experienced her own share of body shaming — writing, “THIS,” followed up by “LOUDER.” Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant applauded the post with a simple green check mark. Influencer Remi Bader, famous for her "realistic shopping hauls" on TikTok, added, "Amen."

Hill has been outspoken about how uncomfortable reactions to his body have made him. In 2018, he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he explained how he kept much of the pain inside as he established himself as an actor.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he said. “And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head."

Since then, Hill has gone on a public journey of self-acceptance. In March, he previously called out tabloids on social media for publishing photos of himself changing after a day of surfing.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

In August, the Superbad star revealed he had gotten the sentiment inked when he showed off a tattoo of the words “Body Love,” in honor of his new outlook.