Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady make red carpet debut in matching pantsuits: 'Couple goals!'

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady turned heads as they made their red carpet debut at the Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City over the weekend.

Hill and Brady, who confirmed their relationship three months ago, donned matching light blue Gucci pantsuits, according to Brady's Instagram stories — complete with matching turquoise jacquard loafers.

Hill’s textured blonde hair was slicked back and his fluffy beard was on full display, while Brady wowed with emerald-colored earrings and a matching necklace.

The next day, Brady, couldn’t help but celebrate her man’s latest film in a sweet Instagram post.

“Last night for the world premiere of @dontlookupfilm,” she captioned a photo of them on the red carpet. “Congrats jojo!! Not surprised you’ve helped create another amazing film for the world. I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date 🤍 Can’t wait to share it with all my loved ones on Christmas eve. A HUGE thank you to @ezrawoodsofficial for styling us so beautifully🧊🧊🧊 I felt like a queen last night.”

Hill shared the love in a post of his own.

"@dontlookupfilm premiere last night with my lady @sarahhbrady," he wrote. "Thank you for being the most supportive and best human. I love you. And thank you to the amazing @ezrawoodsofficial for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins . Love you."

Brady's followers were quick to celebrate, too: "You guys looked amazing,” one commenter wrote, with another adding, “Couple goals!”

“This couple just radiates peace & joy, and I am so here for it,” another fan added with another chiming in, “You both are so cute.”

Hill confirmed the relationship in September when he shared a photo of the two cuddling inside a restaurant, with the caption, “Grateful for you @sarahhbrady.”

Since that time, the couple has seemingly been inseparable. Brady, a surfer and photographer who will soon be going to law school to pursue a career environmental policy, according to her website, has been documenting their adventures from surfing, camping and day-to-day moments.

Funny enough, this is hardly the first time the couple has chosen to dress alike. In fact, Hill has made it clear that it’s something he thoroughly enjoys doing.

"We're that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we're cute together," Brady captioned a photo in November of the two wearing matching sweaters.

“Nothing annoying about being stoked!” Hill wrote in the comments. “Love matching with you.”