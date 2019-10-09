Jon Voight predicts Trump’s re-election: He’s ‘going to win the presidency once again’





Jon Voight (pictured with daughter Angelina Jolie in 2011) attended the Hollywood world premiere of Disney’s Maleficent and talked about President Trump. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight attended the Hollywood premiere of Disney’s Maleficent and flattered President Trump, predicting his re-election.

The 80-year-old Academy Award winner attended the September 30th event at El Capitan Theatre, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, reflected on political strains and criticized the Democratic party. (On September 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instigated a formal impeachment inquiry, an initial investigation into whether President Trump has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.”)

“I’m a big supporter of our president, and I feel that what has happened with the Democratic party is something that I’d never thought I’d see happen,” Voight told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is not the Democratic party of John Kennedy, who I was in support of. They had many heroes in the Democratic party. They have no heroes today. There’s a lot of slander and name-calling and lying that’s going on and passing itself off as news. This is my opinion. That’s where I stand and I don’t like it. Somebody has to stand up and say that and punch back at that nonsense. This is not America. The Democratic party doesn’t represent America anymore.”

The actor also suggested that a Hollywood blacklist was an attack on Trump supporters and members of the Republican party. In August, Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack demanded that the guest of a Beverly Hills fundraiser be released, tweeting a news link from The Hollywood Reporter. “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted.

And McCormack tweeted, “Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx.”





The president tweeted a snide remark about Messing and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, said on-air in part, "....Your idea of who you don’t want to work with is your personal business. Do not encourage people to print out lists because the next list that comes out, your name will be on, and then people will be coming after you!"

At the Maleficent premiere, Vought enthusiastically predicted the outcome of the 2020 election. “Donald Trump is going to win the presidency once again and this is going to be proven to be nonsense just as the two years with [the Mueller Report] and millions of dollars wasted and has taken those people in the House who are Democrats away from doing the business of the people,” he added.

In August, Voight recorded a Twitter video saying in part, “...President Trump is a man of truths, love and justice for the American people...” He also said, ...”Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths.”

Voight and Jolie have reportedly struggled with their relationship — when Jolie was 2-years-old, Voight and her mother Marcheline Bertrand separated, reported E! News, and their bond has been inconsistent. After Jolie and Brad Pitt initiated divorce proceedings in 2016, Voight and his daughter reportedly got closer. In May 2017, Voight was spotted having a sushi dinner with Jolie and four of her children, reported E! News.

Lavishing compliments onto his daughter, Voight told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s wonderful for me to spend time with Angie. Any five minutes I get, I’m always appreciative, so this is great that I could come and hang out with her a little bit — and the kids, too.”

