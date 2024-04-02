JoJo Siwa Goes Punk in New Rock Chunky Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet

JoJo Siwa arrived at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards in a rockstar getup. The “Dance Moms” alum kicked back in chunky New Rock metallic boots on the event’s red carpet, held in Los Angeles on Monday.

A closer look at JoJo Siwa’s shoes.

Known for her vibrant and playful style as a child star, Siwa has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Her style evolution has been a captivating journey, as she shed her signature brightly colored, sparkly outfits and embraced a more mature and sophisticated look. Gone are the vibrant colors and flashy accessories, replaced with a palette of muted shades and classic pieces.

JoJo Siwa at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The M-319-C5 boots are a testament to the fusion of fashion and rock, embodying the essence of the brand. Crafted from genuine leather, these boots exhibit the highest standards of quality and durability. The punk and rock design effortlessly captures the spirit of rebellion and individuality, drawing inspiration from the punk and rock subcultures, making them essential for rock lovers.

New Rock Boots M-319-C5. New Rock

Since 2014, the iHeartRadio Music Awards has celebrated outstanding achievement in music. The program honors the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. The 2024 honorees include Beyoncé, who will receive the Innovator Award, and Cher, who will receive the 2024 Icon Award. Performers include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

